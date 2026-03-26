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From England – Tonali could leave Newcastle without European football: a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ emerges, along with the details and who might sign him

Newcastle United
S. Tonali
Transfers
Premier League
Juventus
AC Milan
Manchester United
Arsenal

The Azzurri midfielder is one of the most talked-about players ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, and new rumours about his future are emerging from England.

Could Sandro Tonali leave Newcastle this summer? Sources in England claim: "There is a gentlemen's agreement".


The midfielder, currently on international duty with Italy in the World Cup play-offs, is one of the most talked-about names ahead of the upcoming transfer window. Several top clubs in the Premier League and Serie A are monitoring the situation of the 2000-born player, who left Milan in 2023 to begin his adventure with the Magpies.


Three years on from his arrival, his future on the banks of the River Tyne is far from certain, and updates from the local media are setting the suitors’ alarm bells ringing.

  • TONALI-NEWCASTLE: "GENTLEMEN AGREEMENT PER L'ADDIO"

    The latest news is that Tonali is said to have reached an agreement with Newcastle to leave in the summer, subject to certain conditions being met.


    This is reported by The Shields Gazette, which claims that the midfielder’s entourage is convinced they have a “gentlemen’s agreement” with the club.


    As reported, should Newcastle fail to qualify for any European competitions next season, the Magpies will consider offers and be open to selling the player, who until now has been considered unsellable.

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  • NEWCASTLE'S SITUATION IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE

    The prospect of Newcastle being knocked out of European competition is, as things stand, highly likely.


    Eddie Howe’s side currently sit 12th in the Premier League with 42 points. The Champions League is now a distant dream, with Aston Villa fourth on 54 points and Liverpool fifth on 49 points.


    The race for the Europa League is no less complicated (Chelsea are sixth with 48 points); the targets would be Brentford and Everton, level on 46 points, i.e. seventh and eighth in the table, who, with the fifth Champions League spot going to the English side, would be vying for the other Europa League place and the Conference League spot. However, according to The Shields Gazette, the latter competition may not be enough to convince Tonali to stay.

  • TONALI'S CONTRACT

    Signing Tonali from Newcastle without European qualification could become easier, but not cheaper.


    Last year, the Azzurri midfielder renewed his contract with the Magpies until 2029, with an option for the club to extend it for a further season, and this allows Juventus to keep their asking price high – valued atleast €80 million at the end of last year.


    Nor should we forget the former Milan player’s wages, as he earns €7 million per season in England plus €2 million in bonuses.

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  • WHO CAN TAKE TONALI

    News of a potential agreement to sell him should Newcastle fail to qualify for European competition has, however, been noted by the various clubs that have set their sights on Tonali.


    In Italy, Juventus have been tracking him for some time, though they have been held back by the financial terms of the deal, which so far have made even a return to Milan – something many Rossoneri fans would like to see – extremely complicated.


    The interest from the big English clubs is more concrete: Manchester United need to rebuild their midfield, especially with Casemiro’s departure at the end of the season, and are particularly keen on the 2000-born player; there is also Arsenal, who could bolster a midfield already reinforced by Rice and Zubimendi.