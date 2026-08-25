Grealish has played in every competitive City match so far this season, including a brief 14-minute cameo off the bench in Sunday's 2-1 win over Bournemouth. It remains to be seen whether he will want to stay at the Etihad and fight for a place under Enzo Maresca or consider a move to Serie A. The Englishman appears to have revived his career on loan at Everton last season, shining in the opening months of the campaign: he scored two goals and provided six assists in his first 22 appearances for the club, while also winning the Premier League Player of the Month award.