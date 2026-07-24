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Loai Mohamed

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From Bouaddi to the discovery of Hossam Hassan: the World Cup as a turning point in the careers of seven stars

FEATURES
A. Bouaddi
G. Puerta
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K. Nakamura
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M. Senaya
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Argentina vs Egypt
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France vs Morocco
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They emerged from the shadows to the forefront of Europe: the 2026 World Cup reshapes the transfer market map

The 2026 World Cup didn't just hand Spain a second title in their history or see the game's biggest stars rewrite the record books. It reshaped the futures of players who arrived unknown and left as targets for Europe's biggest clubs.

Over 39 days and 104 matches, new names forced their way onto the global stage. They seized their moment with eye-catching displays in front of scouts and sporting directors, driving up their transfer value and, in some cases, edging them towards the next chapter of their careers.

Here are the seven players whose stock rose most sharply on the back of what they produced at the 2026 World Cup, according to the "Opta" network.

  • Ayoub Bouaddi: the Moroccan talent who has caught the eye of the big clubs

    Ayoub Bouaddi arrived at the World Cup as one of the least familiar names in the Morocco squad. He left it as one of the tournament's brightest rising talents.

    The young midfielder earned a starting spot from the opening match against Brazil, showing character well beyond his years. He imposed his rhythm on midfield through the accuracy of his passing and a striking calm in possession under pressure.

    What set Bouaddi apart was his ability to orchestrate play from deep, allied to sharp dribbling and the knack of carrying the ball out. He has all the attributes of a modern midfielder.

    Those displays with the Atlas Lions have tied his name to a host of major European clubs, with Manchester City leading the chase. Reports suggest a deal could reach around 100 million euros.

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  • Gustavo Puerta: the beating heart of Colombia's midfield

    Gustavo Puerta arrived at the tournament as one of the lesser-known names. He left it as one of Colombia's most important players.

    The midfielder blended technical quality with physical graft. His passing was accurate, his movement between the lines intelligent, and he chipped in on both building attacks and winning the ball back time after time.

    Carrying the ball forward, creating chances, tracking back to defend: Puerta did the lot, proving he can handle multiple roles in midfield.

    He has picked up where he left off over the past few years, strengthening his case for a move to a higher level in European football.

  • Germany v Paraguay: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Orlando Gil: the goalkeeper who made Paraguay's miracle

    Orlando Gill was one of the biggest surprises of the tournament. A goalkeeper lacking international experience transformed into one of the standout stars of the World Cup.

    Paraguay leaned on defensive organisation and tactical discipline, yet the system worked because of Gill's brilliance. He saved a string of dangerous chances and delivered consistent performances throughout.

    His finest moment came against Germany in the round of 32. He starred in the elimination of one of the major favourites, both during the match and in the penalty shootout, and became the talk of the fans and the media.

    That performance handed the 26-year-old an entirely different reputation. He had proven he can play at the highest level.

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  • Pedro Vite: Ecuador's playmaking brain

    Ecuador crashed out early, but Pedro Vite left a lasting impression.

    The midfielder married creativity in build-up play with defensive discipline. His all-round performances made him a presence in every phase of the game.

    Vite created chances, won back possession and covered defensive and attacking duties at once. His display against Germany proved his worth, with the youngster emerging as one of the best players on the pitch.

    European clubs took note. Several began tracking the player, who now looks a candidate for a new challenge once the World Cup is over.

  • Keito Nakamura: the Japanese winger who announced himself

    With Kaoru Mitoma sidelined, Keito Nakamura seized his chance to start for Japan. He needed no time at all to prove he belonged.

    The winger delivered a fearless display, his pace and one-on-one ability tormenting defenders. He also had a direct hand in his country's goals, scoring some and creating others.

    Time and again he cut inside from the left flank, slicing through defences and manufacturing danger. Few players surprised more during Japan's campaign.

    Japan may have gone out in the round of 32, but Nakamura left North America with a clutch of European clubs now tracking his every move.

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  • Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Haitham Hassan: the substitute who transformed his image in minutes

    Haitham Hassan wasted little time proving he deserved a bigger role with Egypt, handed his first chance to represent the Pharaohs by coach Hossam Hassan.

    Just 126 minutes across the tournament was all he got. It was enough to make his mark, none more so than in the round-of-16 clash with Argentina.

    Bold in the dribble and quick in transition down the right, the winger sparked the move that led to Mostafa Zeko's disallowed goal. He then teed up Egypt's second with a decisive pass that summed up his impact.

    Several clubs took notice once the tournament ended, with Scotland's Celtic leading the chase for the Real Oviedo man. The World Cup had clearly transformed his standing in the transfer market.

  • Marvin Cynaya: Ghana's defensive rock

    Marvin Sinaya was outstanding down the right of Ghana's defence, a key reason the Black Stars stayed so solid throughout the tournament.

    Strong in individual duels and quick to win the ball back, the defender built his reputation fast. He showcased it against England, snuffing out the threat of one of their most dangerous players.

    Then came the setback. An injury in the round of 32 ended his run early and, in all likelihood, put any transfer on hold in the days immediately after the tournament.

    None of that has dimmed his prospects. Sinaya remains one of the names heavily linked with a move in Europe over the coming period, having proved he has the qualities to play at a higher level.