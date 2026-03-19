From Argentina, Dybala is closing in on a move to Boca Juniors: all the signs point to ‘La Joya’ returning home. His wife is involved

After several attempts in recent times, Dybala’s return to Argentina is no longer just a possibility. The newspaper ‘Olè’ has even run the headline ‘Joya Libertadores’, fuelling the hopes of Boca Juniors fans who dream of winning the cup once again – a trophy they have lifted six times in their history. Boca Juniors are counting on Dybala to say yes, as a contract renewal with Roma now seems a distant prospect. The issue of wages with La Joya remains to be resolved, as he is expected to take a pay cut from the €6 million he currently earns in the capital.