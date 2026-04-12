From a distinctive philosophy to dismantling the opposition… how did the Bayern Munich empire come to dominate German football?

As Bayern Munich breaks records under Belgian manager Vincent Kompany, a key question emerges: how has the club opened such a historic gap over its Bundesliga rivals?

In the Bundesliga, Bayern continues to shine while several historic rivals have slipped into debt and obscurity.

Yet this dominance is no fluke: it stems from a powerful blend of rock-solid administration, shrewd financial management and a savvy transfer strategy.

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