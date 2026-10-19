"I don't think we have any limits. Our resources are growing alongside our good performances. One previous limitation was our arena, but we are building a new one for 2027. The reality is that the biggest clubs in the top five leagues have vast financial resources, so we cannot compete with them financially. However, our journey is not about money; it is about passion, the way we train and the effort we put in. If you approach challenges with the right mentality, even against huge clubs, you can still perform magnificently and pick up points.

If you can keep the players, if you can keep the coaches and you keep working and improving, then... if you think there is a limit to how far you can go, a club like ours might as well shut up shop!

Last year, we were so close to reaching the Champions League quarter-finals. I think five years ago someone would have said that something like that was impossible for a club like ours. So why shouldn't it be possible to reach the quarter-finals? And if you reach the quarter-finals, with hard work you can reach the semi-finals. And by working even harder, with a bit of luck, you could even reach the Champions League final"