For Lizarazu, the issue comes down above all to trophies, which Mbappe did not win in 2026. "You cannot give the Ballon d'Or to someone who has won nothing. Titles absolutely have to be valued," the former full-back told Téléfoot.





Instead, the Frenchman has picked out the Spaniard Fabian Ruiz as one of the leading candidates: the PSG midfielder won the Champions League and the World Cup with Spain, a double triumph which, according to Lizarazu, could prove decisive in the race for the award: "He is the only one to have won both competitions. It would not surprise me if he won the Ballon d'Or, as happened with Rodri".