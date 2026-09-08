Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
mbappeGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

France, Lizarazu ‘against’ Mbappé on the Ballon d’Or: “You can’t give it to someone who hasn’t won anything”

K. Mbappe
Real Madrid

The former full-back of France’s 1998 World Cup-winning side believes the Spaniard Fabian Ruiz could be among the favourites

Bixente Lizarazu, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, has questioned Kylian Mbappé's chances of winning the next Ballon d'Or. The France and Real Madrid forward had publicly put himself in the frame for the award, calling this season an important chance to win it.


  • For Lizarazu, the issue comes down above all to trophies, which Mbappe did not win in 2026. "You cannot give the Ballon d'Or to someone who has won nothing. Titles absolutely have to be valued," the former full-back told Téléfoot.


    Instead, the Frenchman has picked out the Spaniard Fabian Ruiz as one of the leading candidates: the PSG midfielder won the Champions League and the World Cup with Spain, a double triumph which, according to Lizarazu, could prove decisive in the race for the award: "He is the only one to have won both competitions. It would not surprise me if he won the Ballon d'Or, as happened with Rodri".

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Inter crest
Inter
INT