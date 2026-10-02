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France-Italy, CM’s player ratings: Donnarumma number one, Bastoni revived. Olise phenomenal, Pio Esposiyo and Dembelé disappoint

France vs Italy
France
Italy
UEFA Nations League A

The ratings from the Nations League match valid for the third matchday between France and Italy at the Saint Denis stadium in Paris: it ends 1-1 with goals from Olise and Bastoni.

France-Italy


FRANCE:


Maignan 6.5 - Solid, and fortunate when Kean got his chance, while he could do nothing about Bastoni's goal. He then makes a fine late save from Kean to preserve the result.


Kalulu 6 - The least adventurous of the full-backs in the Bleu back line, he holds his position very well without any major alarms.


Upamecano 5 - He gives Pio Esposito no space in the first half, but Kean causes him all sorts of problems after the break and stands up to him physically. First comes the yellow for losing his temper after their exchange, then the red for a naive pull-back. Among the best on the pitch, he ruins everything with the late sending-off. And puts his side at risk.


Jacquet 6.5 - He leans on his team-mate for positioning but has hugely important physical and athletic qualities, which will make him central to Zidane's project.


Truffert 5.5 - Locked in a good battle with Kayode for pace, both going forward and defensively, he suffers from the Brentford full-back's raids and often struggles to contain him and Sebastiano Esposito.


Cherki 6.5 - He tries to bring quality to the build-up, wins the free-kick from which Olise scores, and is helped by his touch in the set-piece routine. Used as a mezzala by Zidane, he responds very well. (77' Camavinga 6.5: he frightens Donnarumma with two excellent shots from distance)


Da Cunha 5 - He takes big risks in the build-up from the 1st minute, his delight but also his curse, and the awful ball he loses for Bastoni's equaliser is unlike him. An error that stains his performance and costs the equaliser. (87' Lacroix n/a)


Rabiot 5.5 - Fairly muddled in the build-up, he threatens with a shot from distance that forces a miracle from Donnarumma, but otherwise is practically never seen. He also plays the careless pass to Da Cunha on the equaliser.


Olise 7.5 - He hits the bar and is a constant threat, with the spark typical of players out of the ordinary. He proves it with the magnificent free-kick that puts France ahead, a set-piece from a phenomenon. The strongest of them all.


Dembélé 5 - The quietest of the attackers, he fires straight at Donnarumma from two yards out and struggles badly to create the space to get a shot away. Failed as captain.


Doué 6 - A thorn in the side on the left, he goes close to scoring at the start of the second half but is generally well contained by Italy's defenders, and that is not easy against someone like him. (77' Barcola n/a)


Head coach Zidane 6 - Visibly moved as he entered the pitch for the first time in France as head coach, even a champion like him cannot forget what happened at Saint Denis in 1998 and the love rightly shown to him by the fans. His France start timidly, but they have great quality and often go on autopilot: will managing them be enough? For now it is enough, but probably more was expected, both in the result and the performance, as shown by some whistles at the end of the match.

  • ITALY:


    Donnarumma 8 - Virtually untroubled in the first half, which is saying something against France. Everything changes after the break: early in the second half he first saves from Douè, then produces a miracle stop from Dembelè and also denies Olise. He keeps out Rabiot's effort, then pulls off another masterpiece in stoppage time against Camavinga. Right now he is the best in the world and he proves it in a stadium that jeered him out of fear.


    Kayode 7 - Untiring down the right, he puts it on a plate for Kean, who somehow misses. His throw-ins are always dangerous and, more broadly, he shows he can be a starter for this Italy side with his running and forward raids.


    Scalvini 6.5 - Clean, tidy and sharp in his interceptions. A solid display with no alarms.


    Bastoni 7.5 - Since Zenica he looks to have grown in leadership and personality. He devours Da Cunha, intercepts him 70 metres from his own goal and scores the equaliser with a fine strike, celebrated with huge joy after the difficult last few months: it is his second goal in a row, after the one against Turkey. Late on he rounds things off brilliantly against Olise. This is finally the Inter Bastoni in an Italy shirt too, the symbol of Azzurri resilience.


    Calafiori 6 - He has to think more about defending than attacking and does it without mistakes, considering the opponents.


    Frattesi 6.5 - Sharp enough to send Kayode through in the move that leads to Kean's glaring chance, he is always looking to break into the box to help the forwards and goes very close to giving Italy the lead, first from Pio Esposito's assist and then from the resulting corner, narrowly missing out on his 10th goal for Italy. (from the 80th minute Doumbia n/a)


    Tonali 5.5 - Plenty of graft in midfield, but three consecutive games without rest affect the quality of his play. Mancini is right to take him off. (from the 62nd minute Barella 5.5: he comes on full of desire and late on has the chance to win it for the Azzurri, but blazes over)


    Fagioli 6 - He tries to bring order to midfield and manages things well. He is forced into a yellow card on Cherki, which then leads to the free-kick for Olise's goal. (from the 90th minute Scamacca n/a)


    Kean 6.5 - He somehow wastes the chance to put Italy ahead from two metres out in front of Maignan, then stands up well to the powerful French defenders and protects the ball on the counter. He is unlucky with the disallowed goal for offside, then clashes with Upamecano and picks up a booking, but gets him sent off thanks to his great physical strength. More broadly, he battles with tremendous grit and also goes close to scoring late on.


    P. Esposito 5 - He does not have an easy night against the French centre-backs, but he still provides a great lay-off for Frattesi in the chance at the end of the first half. Beyond that, his match is limited to that move. He is badly positioned in the wall for Olise's free-kick. He struggles badly to get the better of Upamecano, both physically and in the dribble, which is not his strong point, and goes off because of those major difficulties, perhaps also because of tiredness. (from the 62nd minute Vergara 6.5 - Debut in the Azzurri shirt in a fiery stadium, he comes on with great personality and quality, taking part in the move that leads to the goal and always driving forward very well, as well as picking up a yellow card)


    S. Esposito 6.5 - He starts very well, comfortable in the role of right winger against Truffert and also positive in behind. Up front he causes France no shortage of problems. (from the 80th minute Maldini n/a)


    Head coach Mancini 7 - He sets up the out-of-possession phase correctly, with nine men behind the ball when there is defending to do, but his Italy side also break well in the first half, going close to taking the lead several times and often looking sharp in transition. More than anything, he gives the impression of rebuilding a team that always know what to do and have pride and a desire to play. That was not easy after the defeat at the Olimpico against Belgium.

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UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
UEFA Nations League A
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Italy
ITA
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR