Former Sao Paulo president Julio Casares sues Meta over lost Instagram followers amid separate legal battle against Brazilian club

Although his prolific social media activity frequently drew backlash from supporters and political rivals during his presidency, Casares insists he built his audience organically over a decade as a vital communication link with fans and the media. After futile attempts to restore the profile via Meta support, he eventually secured a court injunction, arguing that the ordeal was compounded by his status as a senior citizen who was left "abandoned before a robotic and ineffective customer service system".

Highlighting the lasting impact caused by the five-month blackout, Casares' legal team stated: "Such a significant decline demonstrates that Facebook's conduct did not produce a mere temporary inconvenience, but concrete damage to his digital presence, public authority, professional reach, and the reputational asset built organically by Casares over many years."

Detailing how opponents allegedly exploited the platform to target him after his departure, his defence argued: "Casares, a journalist, public figure, and former president of Sao Paulo Futebol Clube, was abruptly cut off from the channel through which he communicated with approximately 600,000 followers during a particularly sensitive period of public exposure, while also enduring a coordinated campaign by third parties who weaponised the platform's reporting system, publicly celebrated the 'fall' of his profile, and circulated a narrative claiming Casares had 'resigned' from social media."