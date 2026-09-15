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Kolo Muani JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Former Juventus player Nicola Amoruso: “Kolo Muani is not an out-and-out striker, I would see him as a second striker or out wide”

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R. Kolo Muani

The former Juventus striker gives his view on the current moment at the Old Lady

Nicola Amoruso, the former Juventus striker, spoke to TuttoJuve.com about the current situation at the Bianconeri.


On the defeat to Sassuolo: "It is not just a setback, it is a defeat that really hurts because of the way it came about. It was a hugely laboured performance and Zhegrova had hauled Juventus level with his brace, but you cannot lose a game like that if you are Juventus. You had to try to win it, not leave the Mapei empty-handed. Instead, this goal from Adzic arrived at the end, and it weighs enormously on morale and confidence. Now they need to pick themselves up immediately, and quickly."

  • On Kolo Muani and Woltemade: "Kolo Muani is not an out-and-out striker, so he needs room and space. I see him more as a second striker or even out wide, but this is not the right time to judge them. Both he and Woltemade need time if they are to do well".


    On Zhegrova: "By contrast, Zhegrova made a good impact. As the game goes on he can produce the right flashes to cause anyone problems. He too has to show that he can be consistent, so that he can always be decisive as he was against Sassuolo".

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