Setién has lifted the lid on one of the most surprising details behind his move to Barcelona: just days before agreeing to join the Catalan club, he was on the brink of signing for an Egyptian side.

The coach was out of work at the time, having recovered from a health problem that forced him to turn down several offers in the preceding months. Then came an approach from a businessman keen to buy one of Egypt's clubs.

Setién recalled: "He offered me an enormous amount of money."

So convinced was he that he had already started arranging the trip to Egypt with his coaching staff.

He explained: "I was really going to go, because it happened right after I came out of the health problem I had been through, and it seemed to me a great opportunity to return to coaching again."

He added: "I called the members of my coaching staff, and I called home to tell them we were going to Egypt for a few months, until the end of the season. The team was in eighth or seventh place, and we had to qualify for the CAF Champions League. And I said to myself: well, five months in Egypt with one of these teams would be a special experience."

He went on: "We already had a plane ready, a private plane rented to travel there. We had already signed, not the final contract, but the contract had been prepared and fully drafted."

Then it all collapsed. The businessman pulled out of the deal after problems surfaced during the due diligence and review process. All the while, the people advising Setién kept insisting he must not fly to Egypt, because the chance to coach Barcelona might just come his way.

He explained: "They would call me and say: don't go to Egypt, because you might sign a contract with Barcelona. And I would answer them: but how would I sign for Barcelona? And what have I even done to take charge of coaching Barcelona?"

Setién never took the possibility seriously. He was set on the Egyptian adventure, convinced it was his way back into the dugout. But once that deal stalled, events moved fast.

He said: "After three days, they called me and said: get ready, and get on the plane, because you are going to sign a contract with Barcelona this evening. At that point I went to Barcelona and signed for the club."

He added: "When you sign for Barcelona, you arrive there, and you find that it is the only place where you don't have to do anything."

The reason, he explained, was simple: Barcelona's players had spent years working to specific principles of play.