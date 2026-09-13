89' - Sassuolo double their lead, Bowie! Bakola does brilliantly down the left, beating Bremer and squaring for the former Hellas man, who guides a clinical left-footed finish in off the post to make it 2-1 to the Neroverdi.





84' - Woltemade misses the chance to double the lead, heading wide from a corner despite being in an excellent position.





83' - Alajbegovic is at it again down the left and curls an effort towards goal, but Muric turns it behind for a corner.





82' - Juventus equalise, Zhegrova! A cross comes in from the left, Muric palms it away under pressure from Kolo Muani and the ball drops for the Kosovan, who cuts back on to his left foot and fires powerfully at goal.





74' - Sassuolo's second is ruled out! The former Adzic is played in behind from a suspicious position and squares for Cinquegrano, who taps in, but he was definitely offside.





69' - Douglas Luiz goes close to an equaliser for Juventus with a powerful right-footed strike from the edge of the area, but Muric pushes it behind for a corner.





65' - Sassuolo break the deadlock, Esposito! Berardi and Matic exchange passes quickly before the Serbian threads a superb through ball for the former Inter man, who makes no mistake with his right foot when one-on-one with Vicario to make it 1-0. Kalulu was playing him onside.





61' - Alajbegovic tries again from distance with his right foot, and Muric saves again.





47' - Sassuolo respond straight away as Berardi curls a left-footed strike towards goal, but Vicario is equal to it and pushes it behind for a corner.





46' - Alajbegovic slaloms clear and hits a right-footed shot from the edge of the area, with Muric turning it behind for a corner.





44' - Conceicao causes more problems down the right and whips a dangerous cross into the middle, but the forward cannot get there.





37' - Esposito tries his luck from distance with a fine right-footed effort, but the ball drifts wide.





36' - Kolo Muani breaks down the right and pulls it back for Conceicao, only for Muric to get there first.





33' - Koopmeiners wastes a big chance after Conceicao gets away down the left and crosses for the onrushing Dutchman, who hits a weak left-footed effort straight at the keeper.





27- Berardi and Esposito exchange a quick one-two on the edge of the area, but Vicario races off his line to deny the Sassuolo captain at the last.





15' - Alajbegovic does well down the left, beating his man with stepovers before sending a dangerous cross into the middle, but nobody is there to finish.





7' - Berardi drives in from the left-centre, gets into the area and shifts the ball, but Lucumi does well to get between him and the ball and let Vicario come out.





3' - Nico Gonzalez hits the bar! The Argentine lets fly with a fine right-footed strike from outside the area, and the ball clips the crossbar.