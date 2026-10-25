Neither of the front two shone. Both misplaced a considerable number of passes and strayed carelessly offside a few times. But "two are better than one", as that old advert used to say. Kolo Muani ran hard, Woltemade did too, and they gave an attack that did not dazzle some physical presence. Starting with two strikers remains the better option. A counter-attacking player like Boga can come on after an hour if needed.