Football is not a 'priority' for 'lazy' Rafael Leao as AC Milan star ripped to shreds by Paolo Di Canio

The debate surrounding Leao’s lifestyle has intensified as he has failed to develop significantly since being named the league's best player during Milan's 2021-22 title-winning campaign. Di Canio believes the 26-year-old has become too comfortable, with music and fashion ventures draining the mental fortitude required for elite competition.

Di Canio continued: “He relaxed; he’s been cuddled, and he hasn’t had the determination or desire to keep improving. The priority has almost become something else. Over the years, I don’t remember seeing so many fashion show videos or eight-hour recording sessions with record labels. You always say we should look at the players’ private lives, but if someone spends four or five hours doing other things, their physical and mental energy gets drained.

"It’s not like playing PlayStation for half an hour. If you’re spending six or seven hours with a record label and going to fashion shows, how are you supposed to regenerate the mental energy to play at this level?”