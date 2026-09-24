One team in France is surprising everyone: Paulo Fonseca's Lyon, second in Ligue 1 behind Monaco and ahead of Marseille, Lens and Paris Saint-Germain. It's true that at OM, financial problems have knocked them off course and left the team ill-equipped to challenge at the top, but sitting above the two-time European champions and the Sang et Or, the real revelation of the 2025-2026 season, is no small feat. The work of the former AC Milan manager, who arrived at Parc OL in January 2025, is plain to see: in a year and a half he has built a solid side with a clear identity, one capable of competing with anyone. He has done it all without the chance to spend heavily in the transfer market.
Fonseca’s Lyon, the surprise package of Ligue 1: thanks also to the ‘Italians’ Athekame and Openda
Finances are fine, but investment is limited
Getting results without much spending power isn't easy in modern football, and Lyon are giving it a go knowing the lean spell is not over yet. After John Textor's reckless management, Michele Kang took charge and restructured the club, injecting fresh funds to steady the finances. Then last June, for the second year running, they came through their meeting with the DNCG in excellent shape. The French body that oversees club accounts imposed no sanction on Olympique Lyon, giving them administrative peace of mind for the season.
Out with the big names, in with the ‘Italians’
In the summer, Lyon had to cash in on their crown jewels Afonso Moreira, who joined Bayer Leverkusen, and Fofana, who ended up at Sunderland despite interest from Roma, along with Satriano and Maitland-Niles. In came two players looking to revive their careers after an up-and-down spell in Italy, namely Openda from Juventus and Athekame from AC Milan, who has already scored two league goals. They were joined by midfielder Bidstrup and wide attacker Nakamura, two players with little media profile but obvious use. That is exactly the idea behind the club's transfer work: find reinforcements who can adapt to Fonseca's attacking football. His job is to mould them together. And turn them into top players.
Best defence and best attack
Lyon are doing the business at both ends of the pitch. OL have the best defensive record in Ligue 1, with only two goals conceded in five matches (among Europe’s top five leagues only Cagliati have the same numbers), and the best attack alongside Strasbourg, with 10 goals scored. Their top scorer on 3 goals is Nuamah, the Ghanaian winger signed in 2024 from RWDM Brussels, in a department that also features captain Tolisso, Gone in every sense, and Sulc, the 2025 Czech Player of the Year, who scored 11 goals last year.
Proof of nine
It's too early for a final verdict. The season has only just started, and after the international break Lyon will play every three days in the league and the Europa League, which got under way with a 2-1 win in Brussels against Anderlecht. Lyon return to action on 9 October in Lens, then, until the November break for Nations League fixtures, they will face Crystal Palace, Nice, Hoffenheim, Parsi Saint-Germain, Angers, Real Sociedad and Brest, games that will show whether Fonseca's side can dream big or will have to settle for a fight for a place in Europe.
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