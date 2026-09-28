Flop at AC Milan, reborn at Al Nassr: Joao Felix is Portugal’s CR7. And he wants Barcelona

Now comes his statement of intent: he wants to play in Europe again, to get back into the Champions League, perhaps as early as next season, and to test himself against the best clubs in the world after growing up hugely, on and off the pitch, since the kid who stunned the world in 2019 with his move to Atlético Madrid, when they paid the €120 million release clause plus another €6 million in financial costs linked to the deal, the most expensive signing in Atlético Madrid's history and one of the most expensive signings in football history. The move made him the most expensive Portuguese footballer of all time, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.