Jefferson Ramos wants a different story. Al-Fateh's striker, signed from Cape Verde, is chasing a goal in a third straight Joy Elite League match after catching the eye in the opening two rounds.
Nicknamed "En Ras", the player struck a hat-trick in the 6-goal win over Al-Ansar in the first round. He then netted again in the 1-2 defeat to Al-Ahli last time out.
Those four goals have lifted the African striker to second in the scoring charts this Joy Elite League season, level with Al-Ahli's Ziyad Aba and one behind Al-Ittifaq's Mohammed Al-Issa.
Top spot is within reach, but Ramos will have to produce his best. Al-Nassr, remember, kept a clean sheet in their opening match against Al-Hablain.