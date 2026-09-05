Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
عبدالعزيز جرموش لاعب الهلال تحت 21 عامًاAl Hilal's X official account

Translated by

First mark that motivates the stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr: 5 talents worth watching in the third round of the Joy Elite League

FEATURES
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Fateh U21 vs Al Nassr U21
Al Fateh U21
Al Nassr U21
Al Taawoun U21 vs Al Hilal U21
Al Taawoun U21
Al Hilal U21
Al Qadisiyah U21 vs Al Ettifaq U21
Al Qadisiyah U21
Al Ettifaq U21
Saudi Arabia

Young stars expected to shine in the Saudi under-21 league

Saudi football fans have a date with the game's rising talents once more, as the Joy Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 League) returns to action.

The third round gets under way on Sunday 6 September with five fixtures. Another five follow the next day, while two matches have been pushed back to December and January.

  • عبدالعزيز جرموش نجم الهلالx/Alhilal_YT

    Abdelaziz Jarmouche

    The first player whose brilliance fans may be awaiting in the third round of the Saudi Under-21 League is Abdulaziz Jarmoush, Al-Hilal's winger, when he faces Al-Taawoun at the latter's stadium in Buraidah.

    Jarmoush was the standout star for Al-Hilal last season. He played the biggest role in their run to the semi-final, before that surprise defeat to Al-Hazm.

    Yet the Saudi winger has not made his first scoring mark after the opening two rounds of the new season, allowing teammate Turki Al-Ghamil to steal the spotlight with 3 goals across them.

    Now Jarmoush is chasing his first mark, not only for himself, but also against the goal of Al-Taawoun, who have not conceded so far after the first two rounds.

    Watch the Saudi Jawwy League on stc tvSign up now!

    • Advertisement

  • Youssef Al-Salem

    Jarmoush won't be the only player to catch the eye in that heavyweight clash. Youssef Al-Salem, the Al-Taawoun striker, will line up on the other side.

    Unlike Jarmoush, Al-Salem is chasing a goal in his third consecutive match in the Roshn Saudi Pro League. He netted twice to beat Al-Najma in the first round, then grabbed the only winning goal against Al-Orobah in the second.

    Al-Hilal's attacking push could hand the young Saudi striker his moment. It should open up the spaces he thrives on, not just to run into but to shoot from long range.

    Against Al-Najma, Al-Salem showed a remarkable ability to strike from distance with his left foot. He'll be looking to repeat the trick against "the Leader".

  • عاصم محمد - موهبة النصر وزملائهx/Alnassr_SG

    Assem Mohamed

    Like Jarmoush, another big name is still waiting to open his account this season in the Saudi Roshn elite league. That man is Assem Mohammed, the Al-Nassr striker.

    Assem Mohammed started Al-Nassr's opening game of the new campaign. The young Saudi failed to get on the scoresheet, though, despite an emphatic 4-0 win over Al-Jabalain.

    His chance to make a first mark of the season comes against Al-Fateh, at their stadium in Al-Ahsa.

    Ten goals made Assem Al-Nassr's top scorer in the Saudi Under-21 league last season. He'll want to match that tally at the very least this term, and the Al-Fateh clash is where it begins.

    Watch the Saudi Roshn league on stc tvSign up now!

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Jefferson Ramos

    Jefferson Ramos wants a different story. Al-Fateh's striker, signed from Cape Verde, is chasing a goal in a third straight Joy Elite League match after catching the eye in the opening two rounds.

    Nicknamed "En Ras", the player struck a hat-trick in the 6-goal win over Al-Ansar in the first round. He then netted again in the 1-2 defeat to Al-Ahli last time out.

    Those four goals have lifted the African striker to second in the scoring charts this Joy Elite League season, level with Al-Ahli's Ziyad Aba and one behind Al-Ittifaq's Mohammed Al-Issa.

    Top spot is within reach, but Ramos will have to produce his best. Al-Nassr, remember, kept a clean sheet in their opening match against Al-Hablain.

  • Fahad Al-Shammari

    The fifth player who could steal the spotlight in the third round is Fahad Al-Shamri, Al-Qadsiah's striker, when he leads his side against league leaders Al-Ettifaq at his team's stadium in Al-Khobar.

    Al-Shamri was the unsung hero over the past two rounds, scoring 3 goals. He netted twice in the 3-1 win over Al-Khaleej and once more in the 1-3 defeat to Al-Riyadh last time out.

    Time and again he found the back of the net, whether darting in behind the defensive line or bearing down one-on-one on the goalkeeper.

    This time, though, Al-Qadsiah's striker faces a tougher assignment. Al-Ettifaq sit top of the table and have conceded only a single goal, so he will need to redouble his efforts.

    Watch the Saudi Pro League on stc tvSign up now!