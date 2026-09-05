The first player whose brilliance fans may be awaiting in the third round of the Saudi Under-21 League is Abdulaziz Jarmoush, Al-Hilal's winger, when he faces Al-Taawoun at the latter's stadium in Buraidah.

Jarmoush was the standout star for Al-Hilal last season. He played the biggest role in their run to the semi-final, before that surprise defeat to Al-Hazm.

Yet the Saudi winger has not made his first scoring mark after the opening two rounds of the new season, allowing teammate Turki Al-Ghamil to steal the spotlight with 3 goals across them.

Now Jarmoush is chasing his first mark, not only for himself, but also against the goal of Al-Taawoun, who have not conceded so far after the first two rounds.