On the pitch and off it, Fiorentina are in a disastrous state, having left their fans in a state of panic as they sit just above the relegation zone in Serie B. Yet there is another Fiorentina side at the top of the table. This is the Primavera team, which is challenging for the league title with its young players. Among them is striker Riccardo Braschi, who has now made the step up to the first team and made his debut against Roma.
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Fiorentina: who is Riccardo Braschi? The "Cavani-style" striker leading the Primavera side and poised for his Serie A debut
VIOLA DA SEMPRE
Riccardo Braschi is a striker born in Florence on 24 August 2006, and the Fiorentina colours have been part of him ever since he was a young boy. He has come through the entire youth system, posting excellent statistics for both the Under-17s and the Under-18s, and has become an undisputed first-team regular for the Primavera this season.
CAVANI-STYLE BOMBER
A pure centre-forward with a strong physical build, he is developing an excellent eye for goal in the box by making the most of his ability to move in tight spaces, but he is also very good at playing with his back to goal to help build play from the back. He has personality in spades, as evidenced by the chip he scored from the penalty spot against Parma just two minutes after coming on as a substitute. He brings to mind Edinson Cavani, though he celebrates with a Batistuta-style fist pump.
TOP PERFORMANCE AND THE FIRST TEAM
He has goals in his blood and has already scored 17 times this season for the Primavera 1 side. Those performances earned him a first-team call-up under Pioli for the Conference League double-header against Polissya and the league opener versus Cagliari. Those three substitute appearances had Riccardo dreaming of realising his dream. It came true on 12 March 2026, when Vanoli brought him on for his debut in the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 against Rakow, replacing Piccoli in the 82nd minute with the score at 1-1: Fiorentina went on to win 2-1 thanks to a penalty from Gudmundsson in the 93rd minute. Debuts are unforgettable, and the young Viola talent was moved to tears at the final whistle.
NATIONAL TEAM AND RENEWAL
His performances in the Viola shirt have convinced the Italian youth set-up to give him a chance, even though he is still waiting for his first goal for the Under-16, Under-17 or Under-18 sides. There has, however, been cause for celebration off the pitch: Braschi has extended his professional contract until 30 June 2027, with an option for the Viola to add a further two seasons.
Now, their Serie A debut.
The latest thrill arrives: his Serie A debut, marked by a shot that struck the post on his first attempt at goal, at the Olimpico against Roma.