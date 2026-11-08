Fiorentina-Juventus player ratings: De Gea ruins everything, Pellegrino a true No 9. Kolo Muani at last, Koopmeiners plays well, Lucumì a disaster

DE GEA 6: reacts sharply to Cabal's shot from outside the area and, above all, Woltemade's close-range effort shortly after Juventus' equaliser. But he badly misjudges his attempt to come off his line for Bremer's 2-2 equaliser. He is ready for Alajbegovic's right-footed shot.

JIMENEZ 6: Boga's presence and Cabal's attacking intent keep him on defensive duty in the first half. As Fiorentina start the second half strongly, the Spaniard gets further forward. Vicario and the defence make a mess of his low, driven cross, and Njie takes advantage.

DRAGUSIN 5.5: gives Woltemade too much space for Juventus' equaliser. He then stands and watches as the striker gets another chance, forcing a remarkable save from De Gea. His second half is less demanding, though Colombo's whistle cuts short his celebration of a possible 3-2 lead for Fiorentina after a clear push on Kalulu.

VIERY 5: the Brazilian inexplicably misreads the driven pass that allows Kolo Muani to get past him the first time. Kolo Muani then beats him again with a change of direction before setting up Woltemade.

JOAO MARIO 5.5: unlike Jimenez, he gets a few more chances to join the attack, but a rampant Kolo Muani gives him plenty to worry about in the first half. The Portuguese player finds a little space after the break without offering much of a cutting edge. He wastes a crossing opportunity late on.

NDOUR 6: barely makes his presence felt, which is hardly ideal for a midfielder. His only notable moment in the first 45 minutes is a right-footed shot from distance that goes wide. He spends much of the game defending and attempts an acrobatic shot in the second half, but fails to connect with the ball.

OULAI 5.5: angers Vanoli with a couple of decisions on the ball that the manager considers too "relaxed". He brings order to several difficult situations but loses his sharpness as the minutes pass. Booked for dissent early in the second half, he risks a second yellow shortly afterwards while stopping Boga.

(from the 65th minute FAGIOLI 5.5: makes no impact, partly because Juventus continue to dictate play and leave him few opportunities to do so).

MASTANTUONO 6: too often tries to solve everything himself, holding on to the ball and running into the Juventus defence. With the score at 2-1 in the second half, he ignores Njie to his left after a fine run and goes for goal himself. Late on, with both teams completely stretched, he comes within a whisker of scoring the winner.

GONCALVES 6: supplies the corner for Pellegrino's opener and plays a part in Fiorentina's most important moves. Late in the first half, he delivers another fine ball that the former Parma striker misses by centimetres. He is far less visible after the break.

(from the 65th minute BRESCIANINI 6: adds physicality in midfield and restores balance to a Fiorentina side that had initially been more attack-minded than usual. He has very few touches, but one nearly makes it 3-2 before Vicario reacts to keep the ball out.

NJIE 6: opens the match with one of his surging runs, but his energy fades as Juventus grow stronger in his area of the pitch and build much of their play through McKennie and Kolo Muani. He starts the second half with greater conviction, reacting well to Vicario's short parry to make it 2-1.

(from the 86th minute GNONTO not rated)

PELLEGRINO 7: makes his first chance of the evening count, taking advantage of Woltemade's loose marking to head past Vicario. Another Goncalves move brings him close to a second late in the first half. He then holds on to possession well in the build-up to Njie's goal for 2-1.

(from the 86th minute BETO not rated)

MANAGER VANOLI 6: sees his side surrender a one-goal lead twice, though Juventus' relentless pressure gives them little respite. He perhaps allows Spalletti's men too much of the ball, but Fiorentina still come close to winning it late on. His decision to use Goncalves in a 4-2-3-1 works only up to a point. Fiorentina improve in the final 20 minutes after reverting to a 4-3-3.