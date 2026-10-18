An offside call denied Pongracic a goal for Fiorentina in first-half stoppage time against Como because the Croatian centre-back was offside when Mastantuono took a free-kick from the left side of the attacking third. The decision denied the former Lecce player a brace and Fiorentina a 2-2 equaliser.





Officials spent well over five minutes checking the incident at the monitor because VAR Paterna could not determine whether the goal was valid using the technology. Referee Di Bello's lip movements are clear: "All right, I'll wait."