"It’s a shame my No 10 has been retired for this year because I would have liked to see him wearing that shirt. There is less and less talent in Italy and certain players are a gift to football. Let’s say he is a ten and a half, more like Roberto Baggio. Mastantuono belongs to that category of players who operate from the halfway line forward and always know how to invent something. We are different in terms of style, I was more of a midfielder whereas he is more of a forward. But there is something we have in common: the foot. He is left-footed, I used my right, but technique brings us closer. A player who comes from Real Madrid always has the voucher to go and do well anywhere. I think Fiorentina did very well to sign him, even if only on a dry loan, and to develop him by playing him consistently. Someone with his qualities must always be on the pitch because he beats his man and always looks for the goal".





"He is 19 and has huge room for improvement. This season in Italy will certainly do him good and help him grow in many respects, but he gets in front of goal so often that scoring then becomes a formality. Before the hat-trick against Venezia, it’s not as if he had not tried, but he had hit the post and found the goalkeeper. He had not scored, but he had created plenty of danger and had shots. Now that the blockage has gone it will be easier, I am sure of it. If he also takes free-kicks and penalties, he can comfortably reach 15 goals and even go beyond that. Mastantuono has genius, vision, personality and also that fearlessness typical of youth. I like the way he carries himself on the pitch, he transmits joy. You can see that playing football is fun for him. There is a mix of different players in him. I see something of Rui Costa but also of De Sisti, but if I really have to compare him to someone I choose Daniel Bertoni, my former team-mate and a great friend. They are both Argentine and have brought to our league, alongside imagination, that carefree attitude typical of South Americans. Daniel was Fiorentina’s first foreign player. He also reminds me of him in the way he is with team-mates and with people, very genuine and informal".





"I think he is good for Fiorentina and also for Italian football, where the No 10 is now like a panda, a species on the verge of extinction. Does he resemble Dybala? Certainly. They are both left-footed and share the gift of knowing how to change matches. Quality always makes the difference, especially in a tactical league like ours that has become increasingly complicated. The lad has the right mentality and has shown how decisive he can be".