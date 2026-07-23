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Crysencio SummervilleGetty

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"Financially involved in an abnormal way".. a message of criticism to Al-Hilal over West Ham exploiting the Summerville deal!

C. Summerville
Al Hilal
West Ham United
Saudi Pro League
Premier League

The deal is awaiting official announcement.

Al-Hilal are on the verge of confirming their first foreign signing of the "2026-2027" summer window. West Ham United winger and Netherlands international Crysencio Summerville is set to join.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the two clubs have struck a verbal agreement, and Summerville has been cleared to move to the fortress of the Chief. It followed 48 hours of "crazy" negotiations, with Roma pushing right until the last moment. West Ham United will bank 55 million pounds sterling, plus 10 million in add-ons.

  • Simone Inzaghi Al-HilalGetty Images

    A World Cup star provides the solutions for Inzaghi

    What sets Crysencio Summerville apart at 24 is his versatility. Right wing, left wing, centre-forward, playmaker behind the striker, left midfield: he can fill any of them. He scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists in 34 matches for West Ham last season, "2025-2026".

    Those numbers earned the West Ham winger a "recent" call-up from Ronald Koeman to the senior Netherlands squad, and he made his bow at the 2026 World Cup. Deployed on the right, he lit up the North American tournament. He scored against Japan on his first official appearance and again against Sweden, adding two assists against Sweden and Morocco, before the Netherlands crashed out in the round of 32, beaten by Morocco on penalties.

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  • Crysencio Summerville Goal OnlyGoal AR

    A Message of Criticism to Al-Hilal

    On the other side of the coin, critic Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel took aim at Al-Hilal's management over the fee they offered West Ham to land Crysencio Summerville, who joined up with the Netherlands national team as a replacement for the injured Jeremie Frimpong.

    Al-Muraisel wrote in his message on X: "West Ham are financially embroiled in an abnormal way. Their pre-tax losses reached 104.2 million pounds sterling in the 2024-2025 season (the largest loss in their modern history), compared to a profit of 57 million in the previous season. Revenues fell to around 226-228 million pounds, and they have unpaid transfer debts amounting to 196 million pounds (around 110 million due within a year).

    They have external loans of 124 million pounds from broadcasting rights and media financing (89 million drawn), in addition to banking facilities from Barclays (40 million), with total credit facilities of around 164 million, negative net assets (a deficit of around 216 million pounds), and a very high debt ratio (more than 170% in some reports).

    It is true the club is not entirely "bankrupt" thanks to wealthy owners (David Sullivan and Daniel Kretinsky), but it is in a difficult position that requires urgent measures, such as selling players or additional financing. The situation is worse than it was a few years ago, due to heavy spending on deals without good sporting results.

    Therefore, some of the solutions must be selling the contracts of certain players. So, a limited club that wants to sell, is it not supposed that you obtain the player you want for a sum less than 65 million euros plus 13 million euros in add-ons?"


  • Beyond the Somerville Deal: Rejecting "Blackmail" to Sign the Barcelona Star

    Saudi media figure Mohammed Al-Bakiri has lifted the lid on why Al-Hilal walked away from a move for Barcelona's Brazilian star Raphinha and ploughed a huge budget into Dutch winger Summerville instead, despite having set aside serious money to get the deal done.

    Al-Bakiri explained in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that it all began when Al-Hilal tabled an official 80 million euro offer to Barcelona, keen to strike a settlement that included Portugal's Joao Cancelo, on loan at the Catalan club, moving the other way at a 20 million euro discount off the total. Barcelona's response, though, caught everyone off guard and burned the bridges of trust between the two sides.

    Barcelona president Laporta pushed back hard on the offer, according to Al-Bakiri's official account. The Brazilian's 80 million euro price tag suddenly wasn't enough. Tensions flared once Laporta demanded the deal be bumped up to 100 million euros.

    Al-Hilal's board saw the demand as financial "blackmail" that bore no relation to the player's technical value. So the club's decision-makers slammed the door on the Raphinha file at once and moved at speed to find a world-class alternative of the same calibre.

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  • A promising career for the future of Al-Hilal's new player

    The numbers the Dutchman posted before joining the Zaeem tell a story of rapid growth. Nowhere is that clearer than in the 2023-2024 season with Leeds United, where he scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists to claim the award for best player in the English Championship.

    That attacking output, combined with his ability to operate on both wings, made him the ideal signing for Simone Inzaghi. The coach wanted to strengthen his attack for the new season and inject fresh blood into the squad with young players hungry for continental and domestic silverware.

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