What clouds this case is a first in FIFA's history: they have included the current edition of the Gulf Cup within the international calendar.
That inclusion came about because the tournament falls during the international break, between 23 September and 6 October, taking advantage of the extended window created by merging two international breaks into one.
Bahrain's national team believe FIFA's inclusion of these matches makes it an official tournament, one to which the first clause of Article 38 of the disciplinary regulations applies.
Qatar's national team see it differently. They argue that FIFA slotted the matches into the international calendar simply because they fall during the international break, unlike previous editions, and that this does not amount to recognition as an official tournament to which World Cup sanctions apply.