FIFA rankings: Spain ahead of the United States, Italy slip to 14th place

FIFA have released their updated women's rankings, with friendlies in recent months making little difference to June's top 10. Spain lead with 2,121.50 points, followed by the United States on 2,042.38 (the two sides drew 2-2 last week after goals from Putellas and Salma Paralluelo put Spain two ahead, before Sanchez and Swanson brought the US level). Germany are third (2,034.62 points), ahead of England (fourth on 2,025.47) and Japan (fifth on 1,994.43).



