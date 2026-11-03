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FC Internazionale v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Feyenoord-Inter live, the official line-ups: Pio Esposito rather than Bonny, Spence again on the right

Feyenoord
Inter
Champions League
Feyenoord vs Inter

Follow Feyenoord v Inter: Champions League matchday four fixture

Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

It is not their last chance, but Inter need to win to keep their hopes of a top-eight finish in the Champions League 2026/2027 league phase alive. The top eight qualify directly for the round of 16. Inter face Feyenoord at De Kuip in Rotterdam at 9pm.

After back-to-back defeats to Bruges and Real Madrid made their task more difficult, Inter beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0. They desperately need another three points to keep their European campaign going. Feyenoord, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-0 away defeat to Betis.

Feyenoord-Inter

Goalscorers: -

  • Feyenoord-Inter: official line-ups and match details

    Feyenoord v Inter

    Scorers: -

    Feyenoord (4-2-3-1): Ernst; Read, Kraaijeveld, Marmol, Lopez; Targhalline, Vanhoutte, Zechiel; Moussa, Ferri, Valente.

    Manager: Van Bronckhorst.

    Inter (3-5-2): Josep Martínez; Bisseck, Akanji, Carlos Augusto; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, Pio Esposito.

    Manager: Chivu.

    Referee: Nyberg (SVE)

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

  • Goals and highlights

    0' The match kicks off at 21:00 at De Kuip in Rotterdam

    Match information, statistics and minute-by-minute updates here

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Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT