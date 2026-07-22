The 106th minute of the 2026 World Cup final didn't just write a new chapter in the history of Spanish football. It marked a major turning point in the "future" of striker Ferran Torres.
Torres, that "outcast" forward forever on the receiving end of fierce criticism, was destined to score the goal that handed Spain a 1-0 win over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.
He gave the Spanish national team their second World Cup star, and with it he became a "national hero". No one cares any longer about the past. All that matters is what he did against Argentina.
Yet amid the celebrations, a very different conflict erupted within the corridors of Catalan giants Barcelona over the future of the 26-year-old Spanish striker.
Torres is tied to Barcelona until 30 June 2027. Debate has raged since last season over whether he stays or goes, and it has only intensified since the World Cup.
Over the coming lines we will review the debate over Torres' "future" at Barcelona, along with the anticipated shift in his career following his historic goal in the 2026 World Cup final.