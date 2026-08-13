Ferran Torres is set to become a new Paris Saint-Germain player. The French club had formalised an offer to Barcelona worth around €50 million, a proposal the Catalans accepted, taking the deal to completion.





According to Marca, negotiations between the two clubs are now done, and only the green light is expected shortly along with the official announcement. Torres, scorer of the goal with which Spain won the World Cup in the final against Argentina, had already reached an agreement in principle with PSG some time ago. The French side are now ready to welcome him and hand him an important role in attack.



