Ferran Torres and Rodri apace for summer exits as Barcelona and Man City negotiations reach critical stage

Barca forward Torres is currently at the centre of a high-stakes transfer tug-of-war as his time at the Camp Nou appears to be drawing to a close. The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to PSG, and his representatives are working tirelessly to finalise a deal before he is scheduled to report back for duty in Catalonia, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana are holding out for an improved offer as they look to balance their books, but the player himself is keen to avoid a return to the Catalan. With his holiday officially ending this Wednesday, August 12, the next 24 hours will be decisive.