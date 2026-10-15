Fernando Llorente: “Conte will return to Juventus. I dream of Raphinha at Juventus. Kolo Muani? I had Tevez; he doesn’t.”

Fernando Llorente, the former Juventus striker (2013-2015), talks Juventus in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport : "Spalletti wanted me with him in Russia when he was managing Zenit, but a centre-forward like me would be useful to him even now..."





On Kolo Muani and Woltemade

"As a striker, I understand Kolo Muani's point: it's easier to play with another striker alongside you. But I had Carlos Tevez; he doesn't. I've known the Frenchman for many years: he's not a prolific goalscorer, but I'm convinced he can reach 20 goals this year. I believe that, and above all I hope so for Juventus's sake. Without a striker who scores consistently, it becomes difficult to compete for trophies. Woltemade and Kolo Muani can work as a pair, provided the German makes better use of his physique to hold up the ball and win duels. At times Woltemade strikes me as technically gifted but a bit lightweight. Kolo Muani's season really starts now that he's started scoring in the league too, trust me. Goals bring confidence; they're everything for a striker."



