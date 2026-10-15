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FBL-ITA-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-COPENHAGENAFP
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Fernando Llorente: “Conte will return to Juventus. I dream of Raphinha at Juventus. Kolo Muani? I had Tevez; he doesn’t.”

Juventus
F. Llorente
A. Conte
Raphinha
R. Kolo Muani

The former Spanish striker talks about Juventus

Fernando Llorente, the former Juventus striker (2013-2015), talks Juventus in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport : "Spalletti wanted me with him in Russia when he was managing Zenit, but a centre-forward like me would be useful to him even now..."


On Kolo Muani and Woltemade

"As a striker, I understand Kolo Muani's point: it's easier to play with another striker alongside you. But I had Carlos Tevez; he doesn't. I've known the Frenchman for many years: he's not a prolific goalscorer, but I'm convinced he can reach 20 goals this year. I believe that, and above all I hope so for Juventus's sake. Without a striker who scores consistently, it becomes difficult to compete for trophies. Woltemade and Kolo Muani can work as a pair, provided the German makes better use of his physique to hold up the ball and win duels. At times Woltemade strikes me as technically gifted but a bit lightweight. Kolo Muani's season really starts now that he's started scoring in the league too, trust me. Goals bring confidence; they're everything for a striker."


  • Who he dreams of at Juventus

    "If I can dream, I imagine Barcelona's Raphinha at Juventus. A complete forward, he scores and gives his team-mates a lift. He's a man possessed."


    On Conte

    "Only to one: the team he loves. Sooner or later he'll return home; he's the ideal manager for Juventus. Antonio is top-class: he and Ancelotti are the best managers I've had."


    On McKennie and Vidal

    "McKennie has something of Vidal about him: he runs, chases back and scores. But Arturo was a monster, in a different class. I've never seen anyone like him, before or since."



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