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مورينيو وفليك وسيميوني kooora
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Fermín López demolishes Atlético Madrid's defences on the night of the "fake Mourinho"

Originals
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
H. Flick
F. Lopez
Spain
Portugal
Germany
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Barcelona snatched a hard-fought win on Atletico Madrid's own turf, prevailing 2-1 when the two sides met on Sunday evening in Matchday 12 of the Spanish league. The game served up plenty of notable technical and tactical talking points.

This was a meeting of two of the world's finest coaches: Argentina's Diego Simeone with Atletico Madrid and Germany's Hansi Flick in the Barcelona dugout.

Flick set up in a 4-1-4-1 and gambled, as is his habit, on a high defensive line to catch Atletico offside. Simeone went about it the way he always does. A classic 4-4-2, built on pace out wide and the knack of main striker Julian Alvarez for exploiting space with his runs in behind the defence.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-VALENCIA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    The fake Mourinho

    Diego Simeone opened the encounter with a tactical approach that closely resembled the one José Mourinho produced with Real Madrid against Barcelona in the last Clásico, a match the Royal club won 2-1 at the Camp Nou.

    The fundamental difference between the two experiences? The Argentine coach only stuck with it for the first half, pressing in an organised block and shuffling his side cleverly to close the spaces in front of Barcelona's wingers, Lamine Yamal and Gordon. He prepared his attacks meticulously and looked to spring the offside trap.

    For the opening 45 minutes, Simeone delivered a superb tactical performance. He imposed his control over the run of play, choking Barcelona's ability to build attacks in their usual manner, and caught the Catalan side offside on more than one occasion.

    His superiority was not confined to the defensive side. The team looked dangerous in transition and carved out more than five clear chances in the first half, whether through runs from deep or by exploiting the spaces out wide.

    Switching the direction of play suddenly became one of his sharpest weapons. He would start an attack down the right before whipping it across to the left, isolating Baena one-on-one against Fariñas. Álvarez drifted left and Simeone burst through the middle. Those movements paved the way for the first goal.

    Everything changed after the break. Simeone abandoned the attacking intent and the organised pressing, dropping into very deep defensive areas and handing possession and control to Barcelona without any real attempt to press the ball carrier or disrupt the build-up.

    That retreat gifted the Catalan side the space and time to create chances again and again, until they turned the match around and sealed the win.

    Here lies the glaring flaw in Simeone's management of the encounter. He had proved in the first half that he could match Barcelona and get the better of them tactically by taking the initiative with pressing and attacking. Then he threw it all away in the second half, handing his opponent complete control in an exaggerated retreat that cost him the result.

  • Atlético let the win slip away

    Simeone's choices and his second-half retreat tell only part of the story. Atlético Madrid's players carry their share of the blame for throwing away the win, having spurned a host of chances in a first half where they were the better side and the more frequent visitors to dangerous areas.

    Julián Álvarez was the chief culprit. The Argentine failed to convert three clear-cut openings, some of them far simpler than the scale of the opportunities his team had carved out.

    Reaching Barcelona's goal was never the issue. The problem was the lack of a finishing touch in front of it. Atlético breached the Catalan defence and got into threatening areas more than once, yet they couldn't find the strike that would have stretched the gap and settled the contest early.

    By failing to cash in on their superiority, the Madrid side handed Barcelona a lifeline. Barça settled back into their rhythm, and Atlético would later pay the price for every chance they had squandered.

  • Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/2027Getty Images Sport

    De Jong fixes the flaw: Lopez rescues Barcelona

    Hansi Flick spotted the danger down Atlético Madrid's right flank, where Pubill was causing problems. He acted at the start of the second half, hauling Pubill off and sending on Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman slotted in at right-back but pushed forward as an extra midfielder whenever Barcelona had the ball.

    That switch handed Barcelona a clear edge in the middle of the park. Atlético dropped deeper and deeper, Barcelona took almost total control, and the spaces opened up for their players. It also gave Fermín López the freedom to surge forward and break into dangerous areas.

    López was the star of Barcelona's night. He played a decisive role in the comeback, pouncing on an individual error from Atlético's defence to fire an unexpected shot from inside the box and find the net. That moment dragged the Catalans back into the contest.

    Barcelona kept their grip on midfield as Atlético retreated further still. Lamine Yamal dropped deep to join the build-up, López found the right pockets of space inside the penalty area, and the young star slid him a magical pass. López buried it for the winner, confirming Barcelona's second-half superiority.

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    Flick closes all avenues

    Hansi Flick deserves equal credit for his second-half management. He wasn't content with simply turning the tide going forward. He also shut down the gaps for Atletico Madrid through a series of tactical tweaks, starting with Andreas Christensen on for Joao Cancelo on the right flank in the 60th minute, a move designed to add defensive solidity and blunt the opponent's threat.

    Once his side had the winner, the German made further changes to protect the lead. On came Eric Garcia on the right flank, Christensen shifted into a back three alongside Gerard Romero and Pau Cubarsi, and Gavi replaced Bernal.

    Those switches gave Barcelona far greater defensive density and choked off the spaces Atletico were trying to exploit. Simeone never found a way back in. Flick read the game and managed its finer details superbly, handling the second half in a completely different manner to his counterpart.

Next matches
BAR

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22 Nov 2026

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22 Nov 2026

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