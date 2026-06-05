FC Bologna's press office has been taken by surprise in recent days. Normally, the club's social media posts rarely attract more than 100 comments, but one announcement has now gone viral. Domenico Tedesco is set to become the Rossoblu's new head coach; the 40-year-old has signed a contract until 2028, with an option to extend for a further year.
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Fenerbahce fans bid him a tearful farewell. Meanwhile, Bologna FC's press office was taken by surprise by Domenico Tedesco
There are currently more than 1,200 comments on X, almost all from Fenerbahce fans. Tedesco was sacked by the Istanbul club at the end of April, a shock move that followed the team's second league defeat.
The dismissal sent the passionate supporters into such a frenzy that President Sadettin Saran announced just one day later that he would not stand for re-election at the weekend's club polls. Just how much Tedesco was adored by Fener fans was also demonstrated in the real world—at no fewer than two airports.
The scenes resembled a siege: chaos erupted both when he departed the Turkish capital and after he touched down in Stuttgart. Tearful supporters said goodbye, and he could only reach his exit with help from police and security.
Tedesco remained unbeaten in his first 22 games in charge of Fenerbahce.
Objectively, the fans' passionate reaction is understandable. Tedesco restored Fener's fortunes, though silverware remained elusive at first. His Bosphorus bilan remains impressive.
On Matchday 5 of the Süper Lig, he took charge of a squad assembled at the behest of star coach José Mourinho. Tedesco remained unbeaten in his first 22 league games and, in January, delivered the Super Cup to Kadiköy for the first time in 11 years. Until his departure, the club also harboured hopes of a first league title in 12 years.
That resilience is even more impressive given the club's turbulent backdrop. Thirteen days after his arrival, the president who had hired him, Ali Koc, was replaced by Saran. In early December, captain Mert Hakan Yandas was remanded in custody following the betting scandal that had emerged in the autumn. On top of that, Fener were hit by a spate of injuries that sidelined more than half a dozen players.
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Guendouzi drew parallels between Tedesco and Emery.
Five difficult days proved decisive for the club's board, prompting them to suddenly sack the popular coach. The team first exited the cup in the quarter-finals after extra time against Konyaspor, then surrendered the league title with a 3-0 derby defeat to eventual champions Galatasaray.
Tedesco was taken by surprise: "We had only just been discussing an early contract extension," he told dpa. "Now, after just our second league defeat of the season, we're parting ways. It's another reminder of how fast-paced football has become. When I started, the plan was to build something sustainable together; we wanted to do things a little differently from the way they'd been done before."
Matteo Guendouzi, the former Hertha player who had only joined the club in January, praised Tedesco after his departure, having previously compared him to Unai Emery: "Thank you for everything you've done for me, Coach. It was a privilege to work with such a great manager and a great person."
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Tedesco's reputation abroad differs markedly from his standing in Germany.
Despite spending only seven months in charge, Tedesco followed three other Fener coaches into the statistics. He departed even though his points-per-game average stood at a solid 2.0. José Mourinho (2.02), Ismail Kartal (2.4) and Jorge Jesus (2.23) had already experienced the same fate. During his 45 competitive matches in charge, Tedesco won 26 and lost only seven, posting a career-best 2.0 points per game.
He wasted little time before taking his seventh coaching job, in his fifth country, with Bologna. As usual, he jumped into the role less than seven months after his previous exit and has yet to complete a second season at any club.
Tedesco's issue, if it can be called that, is that he enjoys a far better reputation abroad than he does at home in Germany. There, his time at FC Schalke 04 (July 2017 to March 2019) still counts against him, even though he finished as runners-up in the league and reached the Champions League last 16.
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Tedesco is still revered as a legend in Aue to this day.
Back then, unlike at his later clubs, Tedesco's side played a pragmatic, results-oriented style of football. Critics derided it as "the ugliest football ever played by a team in second place in the table". Yet observers overlooked the crucial stop he made before arriving in Gelsenkirchen, a detail worth recalling for this son of Italian parents.
Tedesco had taken his first professional job less than four months earlier, at 31, with a second-division side mired near the bottom and under immediate relegation threat. Within months he had turned around Erzgebirge Aue's fortunes, picking up 1.82 points per game over eleven matches and steering the club clear of relegation. That feat still earns him legend status at Wismut.
After Schalke, he moved to Spartak Moscow, where the coronavirus pandemic cut short his stay after 20 months despite the club's desire to keep him. He then joined RB Leipzig. In his first season there, Tedesco won the DFB-Pokal, the club's first major title, and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League. When he turned down an early contract extension, he was shown the door after just five Bundesliga matchdays.
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Tedesco had also received enquiries from England and Germany.
Then there's Belgium. Tedesco took charge as national coach in 2023. In only his second game, he masterminded the nation's first win over Germany in 69 years, and it would be 16 months before the Red Devils tasted defeat under him. Their Euro 2024 performances were uninspiring, yet they exited only on a narrow margin: an own goal in the 85th minute against favourites France in the round of 16.
These results make Tedesco's mixed reputation in Germany look unjustified, and the contrast with his standing abroad is stark. Italian media have hailed him as the ideal coach for Bologna, praising his attacking football, high pressing, ball possession and tactical flexibility.
SPOX reports that he had also received approaches from England and Germany, yet Tedesco has long harboured the ambition to coach in his parents' homeland. SSC Napoli and Atalanta Bergamo had previously shown interest.
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Bologna's Sartori had been pursuing Tedesco for some time.
Giovanni Sartori finally gets his man in Tedesco. The 69-year-old technical director, who has overseen Bologna since 2022 after nearly eight years in the same role at Bergamo, has been pursuing the coach for years and re-established contact long before Tedesco's departure from Istanbul.
After a turbulent spell at Fener, Bologna's calm, by Italian standards, should suit Tedesco well. Founded in 1909, Bologna boasts a proud tradition and has recently shown strong progress: in 2024 the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 60 years, and a year later its Coppa Italia win ended a 51-year trophy drought.
Tedesco's challenge will be significant: predecessor Vincenzo Italiano had just steered the club to a respectable eighth-place finish, narrowly missing out on European qualification.
It is not yet clear who Tedesco will face in his debut. Some Fenerbahce supporters, still stinging from his departure, have taken to social media to suggest a friendly between the two clubs—a match that might yet happen if the new management in Istanbul grants them their wish.