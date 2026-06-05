There are currently more than 1,200 comments on X, almost all from Fenerbahce fans. Tedesco was sacked by the Istanbul club at the end of April, a shock move that followed the team's second league defeat.

The dismissal sent the passionate supporters into such a frenzy that President Sadettin Saran announced just one day later that he would not stand for re-election at the weekend's club polls. Just how much Tedesco was adored by Fener fans was also demonstrated in the real world—at no fewer than two airports.

The scenes resembled a siege: chaos erupted both when he departed the Turkish capital and after he touched down in Stuttgart. Tearful supporters said goodbye, and he could only reach his exit with help from police and security.