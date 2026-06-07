Felicia Schroder: Why Chelsea have made a world-record bid for Sweden's teenage goal machine

Last month, The Athletic reported that Chelsea had made a bid in the region of £1.2 million ($1.6m) to sign the BK Hacken striker, one which would represent a world-record fee in the women's game if accepted. It comes a year after Sportbladet reported that there was interest in Schroder from not only Chelsea, but also Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Wolfsburg and Manchester United. The Athletic also says that clubs in the NWSL have made enquiries.

Fortunately for Hacken, they agreed a new deal with the teenager not long after that report emerged, tying her to the club until 2029 as part of a contract that made her the highest-paid player in the Damallsvenskan at just 18. But will that contract hold as interest ramps up in this summer transfer window? Or could Sweden's brightest young talent be on the move in the coming months?

As speculation swirls, Schroder appears unaffected. She has four goals in five starts in this year's Damallsvenskan, which began in late March, and scored a remarkable hat-trick in the UEFA Women's Europa Cup final last month, to propel Hacken to European glory. So, who is this 19-year-old phenom and what is it about her that has every top club in the women's game so interested?