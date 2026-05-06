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FC Bayern "pathetic" and "flagging": International press harshly criticises FCB and describes a "handball drama"

Champions League
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
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FC Bayern suffered a dramatic Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of PSG. In the aftermath, commentators spoke of a new "bestia negra", a "flagging" and even "pathetic" record champions who were on the receiving end of a "handball drama".

Bayern Munich exited the Champions League semi-finals after a 1-1 draw with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, following their dramatic 4-5 first-leg defeat. The international media concurred that PSG were the deserved winners, despite Munich's protests over a handball call.

Bayern player-by-player: Kane scores too late – only one Munich player stands out.

  • L'Équipe: "French football history is often made in Munich, and the Allianz Arena turf keeps delivering sweet moments for PSG. Since their sensational win over Inter Milan on 31 May, the capital club has forged a strong bond with the Bavarian fortress, adding a deserved draw against Bayern Munich in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg."

    Le Figaro: "Paris Saint-Germain are through to the final! In a highly charged contest, the visitors defended heroically and absorbed immense pressure. A second European crown has never been so close."

    Marca: "Luis Enrique has once again turned Munich into hallowed ground for PSG. Dembélé's early goal extended the lead from the first leg – Harry Kane's stoppage-time strike came too late for Bayern. The Parisians will defend their title against Arteta's Arsenal."

    AS: "PSG are the Bestia Negra!"

    Mundo Deportivo: "Luis Enrique's PSG will now face Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the Champions League final on 30 May. The Puskas Arena in Budapest will host a clash between Spanish coaches. While the first meeting is widely regarded as one of the greatest games in history, Wednesday's return was defined by tension and nerves."

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  • FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    PSG have 'neutralised' Bayern Munich and sent them 'spinning into a tailspin'

    BBC: "The second leg of the semi-final was not a classic like the first leg in Paris. Bayern felt they should have had a penalty in the first half when Vitinha's clearance struck Joao Neves's arm inside the box, but the rules state that no spot-kick is given if the ball is played by a teammate."

    The Guardian: "Paris Saint-Germain will face Arsenal in the Champions League final because they got down to business, neutralised a faltering Bayern Munich and hardly faltered after extending their lead from the first leg."

    The Sun: "So it's the defending champions! The champions with an insatiable appetite to inflict defeat on the English. After a nine-goal thriller in the first leg, Paris Saint-Germain went all out in the return leg, and Bayern Munich went down in disarray."

    Corriere dello Sport: "The first leg served up goals, spectacle and excitement. The second leg followed suit and delivered the verdict: Paris Saint-Germain are through to the Champions League final for the second year running. Bayern Munich must admit defeat after the 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena."

    Kurier: "End of the line in the semi-finals: Bayern fall to defending champions Paris SG."

    Kronen Zeitung: "PSG celebrate and send Bayern into the valley of tears. For Germany's champions, led by manager Vincent Kompany, the dream of the treble ended prematurely. Kane and co. failed to find the means offensively to put the visitors, who defended compactly, under pressure."

    Blick: "Bayern crash out at the first hurdle after handball drama."

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