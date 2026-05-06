FC Bayern "pathetic" and "flagging": International press harshly criticises FCB and describes a "handball drama"

BBC: "The second leg of the semi-final was not a classic like the first leg in Paris. Bayern felt they should have had a penalty in the first half when Vitinha's clearance struck Joao Neves's arm inside the box, but the rules state that no spot-kick is given if the ball is played by a teammate."
The Guardian: "Paris Saint-Germain will face Arsenal in the Champions League final because they got down to business, neutralised a faltering Bayern Munich and hardly faltered after extending their lead from the first leg."
The Sun: "So it's the defending champions! The champions with an insatiable appetite to inflict defeat on the English. After a nine-goal thriller in the first leg, Paris Saint-Germain went all out in the return leg, and Bayern Munich went down in disarray."
Corriere dello Sport: "The first leg served up goals, spectacle and excitement. The second leg followed suit and delivered the verdict: Paris Saint-Germain are through to the Champions League final for the second year running. Bayern Munich must admit defeat after the 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena."
Kurier: "End of the line in the semi-finals: Bayern fall to defending champions Paris SG."
Kronen Zeitung: "PSG celebrate and send Bayern into the valley of tears. For Germany's champions, led by manager Vincent Kompany, the dream of the treble ended prematurely. Kane and co. failed to find the means offensively to put the visitors, who defended compactly, under pressure."
Blick: "Bayern crash out at the first hurdle after handball drama."