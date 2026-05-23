FC Bayern news and rumours: A €40 million surprise transfer is now looking increasingly likely for the Bavarians

FC Bayern's interest in Yann Bisseck is gathering pace. Fabrizio Romano has already noted that the German record champions are monitoring the 25-year-old centre-back's situation at Inter Milan, although he is not their only defensive target. Now La Gazzetta dello Sport has picked up the story.

According to the report, Inter have placed a €40 million valuation on the German international, who will not be travelling to the World Cup, and have already identified two potential replacements. One is Tarik Muharemovic of Sassuolo, a product of Juventus' youth system with a promising reputation. The second option is Oumar Solet of Udinese, who has long been linked with a move to the Nerazzurri.

Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian are still expected to leave this summer, while Alessandro Bastoni now looks set to stay after a move to Barcelona fell through.

The 25-year-old has recently switched agents to Giovanni Branchini, a move that has further stoked the rumour mill. Bisseck has established himself in Inter's back three alongside Manuel Akanji and Bastoni under new coach Cristian Chivu, after a difficult start to the season. However, should Inter pursue both Muharemovic and Solet, they would need to raise funds. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter would not block Bisseck's exit, despite his contract running until 2029, because the club needs funds to cover those signings.

Bayern have been focusing on right-back, with Givairo Read of Feyenoord Rotterdam their top target, but the centre-back picture may shift soon. Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah remain first-choice, yet there could be movement behind them.

On one hand, Min-Jae Kim has long been earmarked for sale and could depart for €25 million, per kicker, with Fenerbahce already in talks. On the other, Hiroki Ito may exit after two injury-hit seasons if a suitable bid—reportedly around €20 million (via tz)—materialises.

Bisseck is versatile enough to slot in at right-back too, so Bayern could address two positions with a single signing.

A similar scenario, but on the left side, could emerge if Bayern pursued Josko Gvardiol from Manchester City. Sport1 reports that the Croatian international is considering a summer exit and would welcome a move to Munich.

However, Bayern already have Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Alphonso Davies locked in for the long term at centre-back and left-back. Despite lingering doubts about Davies's fitness, Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic have impressed as cover. Beyond those options, Bayern are also monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Nathaniel Brown.