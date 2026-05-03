FC Bayern Munich News and Rumours – "When he found out...": A former FCB signing shares an anecdote about an incident involving Joshua Kimmich

Former Bayern Munich winger Bouna Sarr has recounted a story from his time at the club, with Joshua Kimmich taking centre stage.

The story centres on the "Vameval" test, which measures a player's maximum aerobic speed—the fastest pace they can sustain while using oxygen efficiently. Sarr explains that he had always topped this test at his previous clubs, so, ahead of his first Vameval at Bayern, he asked who his strongest competitor would be.

"I asked, 'Who's the best?' They said: Joshua Kimmich," Sarr told L'Equipe. "When he heard, he came over and we had a laugh about it," the right-back explained.

Sarr, under contract at Bayern from 2020 to 2024, went on to win the "Vameval" test, but it was one of his few highlights in Munich. Hampered by injuries, he made only 33 appearances during his four seasons with the German record champions and is widely regarded as a transfer flop.

After leaving FCB in the summer of 2024, the now 34-year-old Senegalese remained without a club for a year and a half. Since early February, Sarr has been playing again for French top-flight side FC Metz, where he had once started his professional career.