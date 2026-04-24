More news, features and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:
- Bayern escape punishment after fan trouble versus Real
- All the ingredients are there—this Bayern side is primed for the treble.
- Could another club legend be set to return alongside Dante?
More news, features and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:
Winning the Champions League would not only be a sporting landmark for Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany; it would also be highly lucrative.
According to Sport Bild, his contract includes a substantial bonus for success in Europe’s premier club competition, worth a cool €1 million if he lifts the trophy at the end of May.
After their dramatic quarter-final win over Real Madrid, Kompany and his side now face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals. The first leg is scheduled for next Tuesday in Paris, with the return fixture eight days later in Munich.
Should they reach the final, Bayern would face either Arsenal or Atlético Madrid. The showpiece final is scheduled for 30 May in Budapest, Hungary.
Having already secured the Bundesliga title, Kompany’s side have now bagged the first trophy of what has been an outstanding season so far. Having reached the DFB-Pokal final alongside their Champions League semi-final spot following Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen, FCB are even in with a chance of the treble.
FC Bayern Munich’s relentless pursuit of silverware this season may trigger a veritable flood of celebratory T-shirts. The latest example came on Wednesday night, when the Bavarians donned shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Guess who’s back” after their 2-0 victory at Bayer Leverkusen, a result that sent them to their first DFB-Pokal final since 2020.
“If you’re a Bayern fan and buy every shirt they release this season, you’ll go broke,” joked World Cup winner Christoph Kramer, commentating on the semi-final for ZDF. “First the final, then winning the final—you’ve got to buy a few shirts…”
Last weekend, a championship shirt was released after Munich clinched the league title with a 4-2 win over VfB Stuttgart.
Manuel Neuer’s future at FC Bayern Munich remains open. The 40-year-old captain holds the sole decision on whether to extend his contract, which expires this summer, for a further year. Optimism is growing among the club’s hierarchy at Säbener Straße.
According to Sky, club bosses increasingly feel the 40-year-old will add another 12 months to his stay. Neuer will remain No. 1, but his deputy, Jonas Urbig, is expected to play more regularly this season as part of the club’s plan to develop the 22-year-old as his eventual successor.
Neuer himself remained tight-lipped after Wednesday’s 2-0 DFB-Pokal semi-final win at Bayer Leverkusen: “You can try to tempt me, but I’m obviously not going to announce anything now. Things are looking good at the moment, it’s fun,” the former Germany captain told Sky.
Date
Match
Competition
Saturday, 25 April
FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Bayern
Bundesliga
Tuesday, 28 April
Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Bayern
Champions League
Saturday 2 May
Bundesliga
Bundesliga
Wednesday, 6 May
FC Bayern vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League