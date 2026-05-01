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Oliver Maywurm

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FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: This would be a massive transfer coup. The club is said to be monitoring the situation of a German international

Bundesliga
Transfers
K. Havertz
Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring the situation of a Germany international. A prominent coach was underwhelmed by the club's dramatic 4-5 loss at PSG. Latest news and rumours about FCB.

More news and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:

  • He has no future at FC Bayern: Chelsea is reportedly deterred by Nicolas Jackson's hefty price tag.
  • Galatasaray will not exercise the buy option for Bayern loanee Sacha Boey.
  • Will he stay at FC Bayern for another year? Manuel Neuer has reportedly made up his mind.
  • Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring Kai Havertz's situation.

    Arsenal striker Kai Havertz is reportedly being monitored by FC Bayern Munich.

    According to English journalist and Arsenal insider Charles Watts, who previously worked for SPOX's sister site GOAL, the Bavarians are one of several top clubs monitoring Havertz's situation at the Gunners. So far, however, their interest has not taken concrete form.

    Havertz's contract at Arsenal runs until 2028, and the report claims the club would consider selling the German international if the right offer arrives. When fit, he is a key figure under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta; nevertheless, the former Leverkusen forward has been hampered by injuries over the past 18 months. He is currently sidelined with a muscle injury picked up in last weekend's 1-0 win over Newcastle, although the problem is not expected to threaten his place in Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup plans.

    While the versatile forward could add genuine quality at the Allianz Arena, any move would represent a significant financial outlay. Should the Gunners sanction a sale, they would likely demand at least the €75 million they paid Chelsea in 2023.

    For now, though, Bayern are reported to be focusing more urgently on signing a new winger. Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon is said to be their top target, with Fabrizio Romano claiming two additional players are on the club's shortlist—though he stopped short of naming them. The Athletic has separately linked RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, and either move would still require a hefty fee.

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  • FC Bayern München v VfL Wolfsburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich, Rumour: Is Kathleen Krüger's imminent departure causing discontent at FCB?

    Kathleen Krüger, currently Head of Organisation and Infrastructure at FC Bayern Munich, is set to join Hamburger SV, and the move is reportedly unsettling the Bavarian club.

    According to the Hamburger Abendblatt, "not everyone in Munich is happy" about her likely move to HSV in the role of sporting director. The 40-year-old had reportedly been earmarked for promotion within FCB's management as Director of Professional Football.

    On Wednesday, Sport Bild and the Hamburger Abendblatt reported that Krüger is set to succeed Stefan Kuntz at HSV, after the club parted ways with the former sporting director earlier this year. According to Sky on Thursday, Bayern has now given her the green light to move.

    Krüger has been with FCB for a very long time, serving as team manager at Säbener Straße from 2012 to 2024. Former manager Pep Guardiola wanted to take her with him to Manchester City, but she chose to stay at FC Bayern.

  • Elche CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich News: Diego Simeone is not impressed by the spectacle between PSG and FCB.

    PSG's thrilling 5-4 win over Bayern in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final is now legendary among fans. Yet Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone offered a contrasting perspective.

    "When a match ends 5-4, everyone says, 'What a fantastic game!' But from a manager's point of view, I say, 'They scored five goals against us,'" Simeone told Prime Video Sport Italia after Atlético's 1-1 Champions League semi-final first-leg draw with Arsenal on Wednesday. "I don't know if it's such a good game for us coaches – but on TV, of course, it was lovely to watch," the Argentine emphasised.

    PSG had led 5-2, but goals from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz pulled Bayern back to 4-5, leaving the tie wide open for next Wednesday's second leg in Munich. The same applies to Wednesday's other semi, where Arsenal host Atlético. The winners of each tie will meet in the final in Budapest at the end of May.

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  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club's upcoming matches.

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    Saturday, 2 May

    FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Heidenheim

    Bundesliga

    Wednesday, 6 May

    FC Bayern - Paris Saint-Germain

    Champions League

    Saturday, 9 May

    VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern

    Bundesliga

    Saturday, 16 May

    FC Bayern - 1. FC Köln

    Bundesliga

    Saturday, 23 May

    FC Bayern - VfB Stuttgart

    DFB Cup

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
FC Heidenheim crest
FC Heidenheim
HDH