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Jochen Tittmar

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FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: The club has suffered an embarrassing fan-shop blunder-a jersey mishap

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
K. Coman
A. Pavlovic

FC Bayern Munich has experienced a minor setback in its shirt sales. Meanwhile, a club legend has praised Aleksandar Pavlovic. Latest news and rumours about the Bavarians.

More news, features and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:

  • Bayern are set to appoint a new 'boss'—the very coach Guardiola once joked he wanted to clone a thousand times.
  • Trouble for PSG ahead of the Champions League clash
  • Unlucky Bayern talent suffers serious injury
  • FC Bayern München v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich, News: Jersey mix-up at the FCB fan shop

    Shortly before Tuesday's decisive Champions League semi-final second leg, FC Bayern unveiled their new 2026/27 home kit on Monday. The side will debut the strip as early as Wednesday, when they face Paris Saint-Germain. 

    However, a quick look at the club store caused surprise, as a Kingsley Coman shirt was still on sale—even though the Frenchman has not played for the club for almost nine months. The anomaly was caused by a technical glitch on the website of the club's kit supplier and shareholder, Adidas. 

    There, the brand-new shirt was mistakenly offered for sale bearing the winger's name and his old number 11. Yet his spell on the Isar has long since ended. 

    The forward, whose decisive 2020 header against PSG had secured the Champions League title for Bayern, departed Munich in August 2025 after a decade and joined Al-Nassr for around €30 million, where he now lines up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

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  • FC Bayern München v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich news: Bastian Schweinsteiger heaps praise on Aleksandar Pavlovic.

    Aleksandar Pavlovic is impressing not only at S?bener Stra?e, but is also making a name for himself in Julian Nagelsmann's squad. Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger predicts a brilliant career for the 21-year-old in the national team. 

    Speaking to the Münchner Abendzeitung, the former captain stressed the youngster's immense quality. When asked about the future pecking order in the team, Schweinsteiger explained: "Of course, Kimmich has to be mentioned first as a leader. I would also very much like to see Pavlovic in that role."

    The way the midfielder has entrenched himself at FC Bayern impresses the 2014 World Cup winner. "He has developed superbly at Bayern and plays a central role there," the 40-year-old emphasised.

    In Schweinsteiger's view, Pavlovic has already established himself as a key member of the national squad. "We have world-class players. I'm thinking in particular of Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Florian Wirtz," he said.

  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club's upcoming matches.

    DateMatchCompetition
    Wednesday, 6 MayFC Bayern - Paris Saint-GermainChampions League
    Saturday, 9 MayVfL Wolfsburg vs. FC BayernBundesliga
    Saturday, 16 MayBundesliga Saturday, 16 May: FC Bayern vs. 1. FC KölnBundesliga
    Saturday, 23 MayFC Bayern - VfB StuttgartDFB Cup

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