Shortly before Tuesday's decisive Champions League semi-final second leg, FC Bayern unveiled its new 2026/27 home kit on Monday. The team will wear the strip as early as Wednesday, when they face Paris Saint-Germain.

However, a quick look at the club store caused surprise, as a Kingsley Coman shirt was still on sale—even though the Frenchman has not played for the club for almost nine months. The glitch originated on the website of the club's kit supplier and shareholder, Adidas.

There, the brand-new shirt was mistakenly offered for sale bearing the winger's name and his old number 11. Yet the attacker's era on the banks of the Isar has long since ended.

The forward, whose decisive 2020 header against PSG had secured the club's last Champions League crown, departed Munich in August 2025 after a decade and moved to Al-Nassr for around €30 million. In Saudi Arabia, the 29-year-old now lines up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.