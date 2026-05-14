Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
EberlGetty Images
Marko Brkic and Christian Guinin

Translated by

FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: Talks have reportedly already taken place about a surprising alternative should Max Eberl leave the club

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Max Eberl has reportedly attracted interest from a Saudi club, while Chelsea's Joao Pedro heaps praise on Harry Kane. Latest FCB news and rumours.

Latest FC Bayern Munich news, analysis and transfer rumours:

  • Hoeneß is reported to have intervened in the club's efforts to secure a top target.
  • An outgoing FCB star could achieve a career first
  • Meanwhile, the club's supervisory board has approved pioneering transfer guidelines for sporting directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund.
  • EberlGetty Images

    FC Bayern, rumour: A Saudi Arabian club is reportedly interested in appointing Max Eberl.

    Saudi Arabian clubs usually target players or managers, but now club officials are also drawing attention. According to a report in the Saudi sports newspaper *Arriyadiyah*, one of the kingdom's largest media outlets, Al-Ittihad has approached Max Eberl of FC Bayern Munich and already held talks with the German record champions' sporting director. Last season's Saudi champions want to appoint the 52-year-old as head of their sporting project.

    Talks have reportedly stalled over differing views on the club's sporting vision and future strategy, prompting Al-Ittihad to consider alternative candidates, though no names have been disclosed.

    Eberl's contract with FC Bayern runs until 2027, and while the sporting director has said he can see himself staying in Munich long-term, his future at the club remains unresolved. According to kicker, Bayern's supervisory board plans to review the entire management team, including Eberl, at a late-May meeting. "I've always said I want to do my job here. People should evaluate my work. If they think I'm doing a good job, then I'm also prepared to stay here at Bayern for longer," Eberl recently told DAZN.

    Eberl took charge at Bayern in March 2024; after early criticism over squad planning, he has recently regained favour through shrewd signings such as Michael Olise and Luis Diaz, both of whom have been welcomed in Munich.

    Rumours of a strained relationship with sporting director Christoph Freund have only fanned the flames. According to kicker, their differences have even intensified recently, and the hoped-for leadership partnership—modelled on the Uli Hoeneß-Karl-Heinz Rummenigge era—has yet to materialise; the magazine described the pairing as a "forced marriage".

    Sport1 also reports internal criticism of Eberl's handling of contract negotiations, with some officials claiming he is too influenced by agents and too accommodating at the table. Critics claim he lacks the necessary toughness, instead taking a "too soft" approach that has driven up transfer costs and tarnished the club's bargaining reputation.

    • Advertisement

  • FC Bayern Munich news: Joao Pedro praises Kane

    Chelsea striker Joao Pedro has praised Bayern Munich's Harry Kane.

    Speaking to TNTSports, the Brazilian said: "He's already put up exceptional numbers in the Premier League, but now that we're seeing him at Bayern, we're really getting a sense of the quality Harry Kane possesses."

    When Kane plied his trade for Tottenham and Pedro was finding the net for Watford, the Brazilian observed his quality at close range: "I always keep my fingers crossed for him, because he's a fantastic player."

    He even believes Kane could win the Ballon d'Or soon: "In my opinion, yes. Because he is an exceptional player."

  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-AUGSBURGAFP

    FC Bayern Munich are reportedly set to appoint Weinzierl as their new head coach, with the Swiss club confirming his imminent departure.

    Markus Weinzierl is poised for a swift new challenge in Switzerland after leaving FC Bayern Munich.

    According to the newspaper Blick, the 51-year-old could take his place on the touchline at FC Lucerne, where Mario Frick is set to step down at the end of the current season. Talks are said to have already taken place, and Weinzierl is reportedly keen on the job.

    Weinzierl had been sporting director of Bayern's youth academy since August 2024, but the club and the 51-year-old mutually agreed not to extend his contract, which runs until 30 June.

    "It was a very successful and enjoyable time, but I would like to return to coaching at professional level," Weinzierl said on the club's website, adding that the collaboration had allowed Vincent Kompany to promote numerous home-grown talents to the first team. Ten players making their professional debuts in a single season, led by Lennart Karl, make the 2025/26 campaign a sensational success for the academy."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club's upcoming matches.

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    Saturday, 16 May

    FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Köln

    Bundesliga

    Saturday, 23 May

    FC Bayern - VfB Stuttgart

    DFB Cup

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
FC Koeln crest
FC Koeln
KOE