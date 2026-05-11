More news, features and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:
- Alleged FCB transfer target avoids committing himself
- How an unremarkable victory highlighted Kompany's genius
- Only Sancho has achieved that feat before! Olise reaches a special milestone.
More news, features and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:
Record-breaking Germany international Lothar Matthäus claims Nicolas Jackson would have stayed at FC Bayern Munich if the decision had rested solely with manager Vincent Kompany.
"Kompany is convinced of Jackson's quality and would have liked to keep him in Munich," Matthäus said on Sunday evening on Sky90, adding: "But he is too expensive." According to Matthäus, Kompany had "made it clear internally that he wanted to keep Jackson, but obviously at a price that Chelsea might not accept."
Jackson is currently on loan at Bayern from Chelsea until the end of the season. Last summer, the German champions paid a loan fee of €16.5 million for the striker and could have made the move permanent via a buy option. However, the €65 million asking price is considered too high.
Sporting director Max Eberl told ZDFSportstudio at the end of April that Jackson would return to Chelsea once the loan expired. Earlier reports indicated that Kompany was satisfied with the Senegalese forward and wanted to retain him.
Jackson has delivered ten goals and four assists in 33 competitive outings for the Bavarians, fulfilling his role as a rotation forward. Although he is under contract at Chelsea until 2033, the Blues' plans for him beyond the summer remain unclear.
Midfielder Leon Goretzka was substituted at half-time during Bayern Munich's 1–0 win at VfL Wolfsburg, and for good reason.
As FCB sporting director Christoph Freund explained after the match, the Germany international had been struck squarely on the temple by a 26th-minute free-kick from Wolfsburg's Konstantinos Koulierakis. Goretzka received brief treatment on the pitch and carried on until the interval.
"He took a brutal blow to the head from that free-kick, but actually felt okay afterwards. However, during the break he said he was feeling a bit dizzy and wasn't quite himself, so we decided as a precautionary measure that he should stay in the dressing room," explained Freund.
Goretzka will definitely be available for the Bundesliga finale against 1. FC Köln next Saturday, when the championship trophy is presented, as well as for the DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart a week later. "No, it's not serious, it's not serious," confirmed manager Vincent Kompany, adding, "It's just that we're in a phase now where, if anyone feels anything, we have to make the right decisions."
After a gruelling run of fixtures and with the domestic double still fresh in their minds, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has granted his players a well-earned three-day break following their 1-0 victory at VfL Wolfsburg.
Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane and their teammates have been granted three days' special leave before preparations begin on Wednesday for the final Bundesliga match of the season against 1. FC Köln. "The lads now have a few days off. The past few weeks have been extremely intense, mentally too, with a lot of travelling," Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund confirmed after Saturday evening's victory in Wolfsburg.
"Now it's time to wind down for a bit, and then we've got our title-decider at home, which we absolutely want to win. After that, we'll be fully focused on Berlin; we want to stay in our rhythm there too," Freund added. A week after the league finale against Cologne, Bayern will face VfB Stuttgart in the DFB Cup final in Berlin.
Date
Match
Competition
Saturday, 16 May
FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Köln
Bundesliga
Saturday, 23 May
FC Bayern - VfB Stuttgart
DFB Cup