Record-breaking Germany international Lothar Matthäus claims Nicolas Jackson would have stayed at FC Bayern Munich if the decision had rested solely with manager Vincent Kompany.

"Kompany is convinced of Jackson's quality and would have liked to keep him in Munich," Matthäus said on Sunday evening on Sky90, adding: "But he is too expensive." According to Matthäus, Kompany had "made it clear internally that he wanted to keep Jackson, but obviously at a price that Chelsea might not accept."

Jackson is currently on loan at Bayern from Chelsea until the end of the season. Last summer, the German champions paid a loan fee of €16.5 million for the striker and could have made the move permanent via a buy option. However, the €65 million asking price is considered too high.

Sporting director Max Eberl told ZDFSportstudio at the end of April that Jackson would return to Chelsea once the loan expired. Earlier reports indicated that Kompany was satisfied with the Senegalese forward and wanted to retain him.

Jackson has delivered ten goals and four assists in 33 competitive outings for the Bavarians, fulfilling his role as a rotation forward. Although he is under contract at Chelsea until 2033, the Blues' plans for him beyond the summer remain unclear.



