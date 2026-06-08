Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has quashed speculation over Michael Olise's future, stating that the club has no intention of selling the winger. Reports had suggested that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez was preparing a €150m bid for the 24-year-old Frenchman, should he be re-elected in the club's upcoming presidential vote.

Speaking to Bild during a fan-club visit, Hainer stressed, "Michael Olise is a Bayern Munich player with a long-term contract, and we do not sell our players. If Florentino Perez wants to send an offer—which he has not done yet—he can spare himself the effort."

While Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and incoming coach José Mourinho view the winger as central to their 2027 Champions League ambitions, the Munich club's hierarchy is fully aligned. The entire board—Uli Hoeneß, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Jan-Christian Dreesen, Max Eberl and Christoph Freund—is equally resolute about keeping the forward, who joined in 2024, under any circumstances.

Pérez had previously denied on Spanish television that the reported €150 million bid was for Olise, but the media insisted it was. For the Bayern hierarchy, however, that debate is moot: Olise, who is under contract until 2029, is categorically not for sale.