FC Bayern Munich News and Rumours – "He's not interested in that at all": Michael Olise misses out on millions

More news and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:
- "There are still doubts": Uli Hoeneß catches Bayern boss Max Eberl's attention
- Good news for FC Bayern Munich in the Gordon saga?
- A blockbuster sale could be on the cards at FC Bayern.
More news and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:
Anyone who has ever taken a closer look at Bayern Munich's Michael Olise's boots may have noticed that he isn't tied to a single kit sponsor. The reason?
"He doesn't have a contract; he's not interested in that at all," a close friend told L'Equipe. The attacking star simply has no boot deal, which is highly unusual for a player of his calibre.
The freedom to pick the boots he wears on match day matters more to Olise than the millions he could earn from a deal—an opportunity that, according to the same source, sees teammate Jamal Musiala pocket roughly six million euros annually from Nike. It is money Olise is happy to leave on the table.
All-rounder Konrad Laimer and FC Bayern Munich have yet to agree on a contract extension beyond 2027. Germany's record international, Lothar Matthäus, urges FCB to do whatever it takes to keep the Austrian.
Although he was signed as a central midfielder from RB Leipzig in 2023, the Austrian now operates mainly as a right-back for Bayern. "He's not naturally trained for the role, but he excels at it," Matthäus told Sky. "He's a very important player, not just because of his position, but because of his mentality. I hope he does, and I can't imagine him anywhere else. […] He embodies what Bayern is all about: commitment, energy."
Reports indicate that Laimer's salary demands remain too high for Bayern to approve an extension. "I don't think he should be made an example of because of salary caps," Matthäus emphasised, arguing that it would be wrong to hold Laimer back due to potential wage demands from other players.
Former Bayern Munich midfielder Dietmar Hamann has urged the club's hierarchy not to give striker Harry Kane an overly lengthy new contract.
"He's got a year left on his contract. I think they're talking about two or three years, and I'd be cautious about that because he's turning 33 now. The question is: how much longer will he keep scoring goals?" Although Kane has "scored a lot of goals" during his three seasons with the German record champions, Hamann remains sceptical about the length of the deal: "A one-year extension – yes. Two years – possibly. Three years would be too much in my opinion."
Kane feels very much at home in Munich and will almost certainly see out his current contract, which runs until 2027. Negotiations on a new deal are in the pipeline, with talk of a three-year extension for the 32-year-old Englishman until 2030.
"People are very happy with him. He is a great ambassador for football," Hamann added, underlining his respect for Kane, whom Bayern signed from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 for €95 million. "It is an honour for the Bundesliga and for Bayern Munich that the England captain plays here."
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has joined former team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger as the most decorated player in DFB-Pokal history.
Although the 40-year-old missed Saturday's final victory over VfB Stuttgart through injury, he still claimed a seventh DFB Cup winners' medal—six with Bayern, one with Schalke—to match Schweinsteiger's landmark haul.
In doing so, he moved one step ahead of club legends Thomas Müller, David Alaba, Franck Ribéry, Philipp Lahm, Claudio Pizarro and Oliver Kahn, who remain on six DFB-Pokal wins.
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