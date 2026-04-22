FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: Comparisons with Kaká are surfacing, and the super talent is said to be an increasingly hot topic at the club

Talented Colombian midfielder Samuel Martinez is emerging as a serious target for FC Bayern Munich.

Munich-based paper tz recently confirmed the club’s interest in the 17-year-old, adding that Martinez is generating considerable enthusiasm within FC Bayern. Sources at the club compare his elegant, dynamic style to that of former AC Milan and Real Madrid playmaker Kaká. Observers note that his elegant, dynamic style echoes that of the former playmaker.

That comparison is driving the German record champions’ hope that the coveted teenager will choose Säbener Straße over competing suitors such as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The attacking midfielder currently plies his trade for the U20 side of Colombian top-flight outfit Atlético Nacional. Martínez recently dazzled at the South American U17 Championship, delivering three assists in six outings as Colombia claimed the title. He provided the assist for Colombia’s opening goal in both the 3-0 semi-final win over Brazil and Sunday’s 4-0 final triumph against Argentina.

According to tz, Bayern scout Christoph Kresse has already reached out to the player’s camp, while sporting director Christoph Freund is said to know the teenager well. Factors working in Bayern’s favour include the fact that the midfield talent, who prefers to operate as a number ten or an eight, is represented by a Bavarian agent, and that the club currently enjoys a strong reputation in Colombia thanks to Luis Díaz’s impressive performances for the German champions.

According to tz, he will decide on his future in the coming weeks. One thing is clear: should he choose Bayern, FIFA regulations mean he would only be able to move to Munich once he turns 18 in early April 2027.