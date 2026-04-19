For those who aren’t Bayern Munich supporters or whose memories have been swamped by AI-driven information overload (we feel you), here’s the scene: during last season’s title celebrations on 10 May 2025, manager Vincent Kompany suddenly placed a white porcelain cockatoo on the podium to amuse his players.

It later emerged that the bird had been spirited away from the upmarket restaurant Käfer the previous week, when the squad had gathered there to celebrate effectively winning the title after their closest rivals, Bayer Leverkusen, drew 2-2 with SC Freiburg. Someone had taken the ornamental bird with them, and it instantly became the team’s talisman. Käfer’s owner, Michael Käfer, later gifted the team the €1,000 bird, and it even travelled to the Club World Cup.

At the Club World Cup it remained locked in a case, but now the bird is back on centre stage—and if Bayern have their way, it will not be the last appearance this season.