Farewell Miklosko: the story of the goalkeeper who made Manchester United weep

Miklosko played close to 400 matches in a West Ham shirt between 1990 and 1998, and became one of the players the fans loved most. They kept chanting his name long after he left, and he later returned as a goalkeeping coach.

Glory came quickly. In his first full season in 1990-1991 he led the team to promotion to the old First Division, reached the FA Cup semi-final and was crowned the club's Player of the Season.

One moment immortalised his name in Premier League history. On the final day of the 1994-1995 season he produced a heroic performance against Manchester United, and the match ended 1-1. That result denied the Red Devils the title and handed it to Blackburn Rovers, making it one of the most unforgettable matches in the history of the league.

His bond with the club held to the end. When West Ham were crowned UEFA Europa Conference League champions in 2023 in the capital Prague, Miklosko was there. The supporters gave him a warm reception as he took a tour around the pitch before kick-off.