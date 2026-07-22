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'The fall of the great is the joy of the mediocre' - Lisandro Martinez sends emotional message to Argentina fans after World Cup final defeat
A message of pride and sportsmanship
In a lengthy post, Martinez expressed his gratitude to the entire Argentinian delegation, ensuring that no one's contribution was forgotten in the wake of defeat. He wrote: "With a heavy heart for not having been able to bring home the cup that we all deserved, but with pride bursting at the seams for this jersey, for my teammates, the coaching staff, the executives, the medical team, the cooks, the kit men, and every single person who was involved to make all of this work in the best possible way."
Martinez followed the lead of captain Lionel Messi by acknowledging the quality of their opponents. He made sure to credit La Roja for their performance throughout the tournament. "And, above all, for you, who showered us with all your love, all your strength, that passion that so defines us, and the unity of a nation that I hope endures over time. I want to congratulate Spain on their well-deserved title. I want to congratulate Spain on their well-deserved title," Martinez added.
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Addressing the critics with a defiant warning
The most striking part of Martinez's message was a pointed remark directed at those who might take pleasure in Argentina's failure to retain their title. After clinching the 2022 World Cup between two Copa America titles, the squad has faced its fair share of detractors. Martinez addressed this directly with a cryptic but powerful quote.
"And to our people, I want to say that the result doesn't define the journey we took. We faced adversities, we made the impossible possible, and we never looked for excuses, only reasons to keep going," Martinez said.
"We defended our colours far beyond the pitch and shared unforgettable moments with the National Team, alongside our families and with the unwavering support of all Argentinians. It will always be an immense pride to represent you. Remember that 'the fall of the great is the joy of the mediocre.' Thank you all so much. Let's take care of our country. I love you, Argentina!"
Reflections on a painful night in New Jersey
The 2026 World Cup final will be remembered as a night of intense drama and ultimately, deep sorrow for Argentina. A solitary extra-time goal from Ferran Torres was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for Spain, ending the Albiceleste's hopes of consecutive world titles. The match was marred by tension, including a red card for Enzo Fernandez and a post-match physical altercation involving Leandro Paredes and Gavi.
Martinez was unfortunately unable to see out the full contest on the pitch. The 28-year-old was forced off with an injury in the 44th minute, replaced by veteran Nicolas Otamendi.
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An important figure in the team
Martinez’s tournament statistics highlight just how vital he remains to the Argentinian setup. He started seven of Argentina’s eight matches during the competition, with his only absence coming when he was rested for the final group-stage encounter against Jordan. He contributed a goal and an assist in the win over Cape Verde in a round of 32 match that had to be settled in extra time. His injury in the first half of the final was a significant blow to Scaloni’s tactical plan, as his passing range and aggressive defending are central to how the team builds from the back.
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