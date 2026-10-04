Fabregas: “No to Inter out of courage or fear? Let’s say I think a lot... Conte used to tell me how to pass the ball. My Serie A title? Seeing players grow”

"A very interesting debate: what does it mean to play well? You have to pursue the idea you have with real conviction. At first, the president was focused on the club's structure. He wanted to bring in more tourism and, to do that, he needed attractive football.

The better the football, the more people want to come. That came up in the first conversation with the president. Then I brought in the people for the staff and the right players to follow our idea.

Winning is winning. It's not as if before every match I think: "How do I want to lose?" These days, at worst, I go home having lost with our idea. Because if you lose a match in a way you do not believe in, then the regrets are doubled".