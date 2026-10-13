"Nico Paz has played some good matches. Of course, he is always judged on goals and assists, but against Roma he had our three clearest chances.

He is a decisive, talented player who continues to improve. This is only his third season as a professional, and he has travelled more than 30,000 kilometres and played three matches.

It is a process, and I'm not worried. There are ups and downs sometimes, but I always think he is doing very well and, for me, the most important thing is seeing that he wants to improve."