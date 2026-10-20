An injury crisis has hit Como too. Ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester United, Spanish manager Cesc Fabregas previewed the match and confirmed that several of his players face lengthy spells on the sidelines. He insisted the Red Devils are not in crisis at all and said the match will be historic for the club.
Fabregas: “Manchester United in crisis? A big lie. Jesus Rodriguez faces a long spell out, Chalobah is out for two weeks. Kean? We’ll see on Saturday”
Historic day
"Tomorrow will be a historic day, once again. We're going through a special period and we need to adapt well, aware of the importance of the challenge. United are a great team with great players and an incredible history. We'll try to win, as always."
United in crisis? You're making it up
"Crises in football don’t exist: there’s a match every three days, and there’s no time to think about whether there’s a crisis or not. It’s eleven against eleven, and you try to win. You invent the crisis; we don’t feel it because we’re professionals who want to compete. I don’t believe in these things: they’re Manchester United and they have great players. We’ll try to win, as I said before."
Jesus Rodriguez faces a lengthy spell out
"Jesus Rodriguez will be out for a long time: he took a shot at goal at the end of training today and injured himself. It does not look like a minor injury, but something a little more serious. Chalobah will be out for two weeks, so he will miss four matches. We’ll see whether Kean can make it for Saturday, while Diao will return after the break."
Messi's shirt
"I think it's an honour to see the best player in history wearing our shirt. Until recently, it was unimaginable. An evening like tomorrow's is a reward for what we've done in recent years. We deserve to play matches like this. We're really looking forward to it and proud to be able to play in it."
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